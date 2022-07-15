Centrum multivitamins contain essential vitamins and minerals to promote a healthy immune system, fight disease and give you an energy boost.

Which Centrum multivitamin is best?

Centrum has been producing multivitamins since 1978 to help people with their health and wellness. The brand is one of the most recommended by doctors and pharmacists for its science-backed, innovative dietary supplements.

Whether you need basic immune support or are suffering from a deficiency, these multivitamins can help round out your dietary needs. The best one for men is the Centrum Multivitamin For Men. There are also multivitamins meant for women, children and older people.

What to know before you buy a Centrum multivitamin

Benefits of multivitamins

Multivitamins are meant as a kind of one-stop-shop for those whose diets lack essential vitamins or minerals. Among other things, Centrum multivitamins can help with the following:

Immune system function: Vitamin and mineral deficiencies can increase the risk of illness or infection. Vitamins C, D and E can help support immune system health.

Eye health: Riboflavin, omega-3, niacin and many vitamins can help improve vision and support eye health.

Heart and brain health: Multivitamins contain such things as magnesium, folate, calcium, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. These can reduce the risk of heart disease and improve brain function.

Muscle and bone health: Branched-chain amino acids and many vitamins, such as vitamins A, C and D, can help with muscle and bone development and health.

Nervous system function: Vitamins B1, B6 and B12 are some of the ingredients that give the nervous system a healthy boost.

Metabolic function: A daily multivitamin with ingredients such as vitamins D and B12 can improve one's metabolism.

Energy: Certain vitamins, including riboflavin, niacin, biotin and B12, can give you an energy boost. Getting the right nutrients can also help with this.

Memory, mood and concentration: Certain minerals and vitamins in multivitamins can support the production of serotonin and give your mood and concentration a boost.

Blood sugar levels: Magnesium and other vitamins and minerals found in multivitamins can regulate blood sugar levels. They can also support essential nerve functions.

When getting Centrum multivitamins, check the ingredients and specific benefits it’s supposed to provide. That way, you can get the most support for your health. If you’re not sure that multivitamins are right for you, consult a doctor.

Recommended group

Everyone’s body and dietary needs are different, based on things such as sex and age. Because of this, Centrum multivitamins are geared toward the following groups:

Men

Women

Children

Those age 50 and over

People’s nutritional requirements change as they get older. For example, most children do not need the same amount of minerals as adults. Older individuals, meanwhile, often need a higher dose of certain vitamins, such as B12 or D. Before taking any multivitamin, check the label to make sure it’s intended for you.

Potential issues

Some people need to take multivitamins because of a specific health issue, such as a nutritional deficiency. These are often caused by conditions such as:

Poor diet

Celiac or Chrohn’s disease

Type 2 diabetes

Pregnancy

However, be careful when introducing any dietary supplement into your routine. In particular, if you take certain medications, they could interact negatively or become less effective due to the multivitamin.

What to look for in a quality Centrum multivitamin

Recommended dose

In most cases, you should take only one Centrum multivitamin a day. If you forget to take it, don’t double up the next day and take two — simply take one, as usual. Some supplements have frequency and dosage recommendations, so check the packaging for instructions.

The best time to take a multivitamin depends on the person, their routine and the supplement. Some are fat-soluble, meaning you should take them with a meal. Others can be taken any time of day.

Avoid drinking caffeinated beverages that contain tannin, such as black tea or coffee, immediately around the time you consume any dietary supplement. Tannin can interfere with the effects or prevent your body from properly absorbing them.

Form

Most multivitamins, including Centrum ones, come in one of three forms:

Tablets or capsules: The most common type, these are meant to be swallowed whole, usually with water. They come in different sizes and are either oblong or circular. Most adult multivitamins come in this form.

The most common type, these are meant to be swallowed whole, usually with water. They come in different sizes and are either oblong or circular. Most adult multivitamins come in this form. Gummies: Many multivitamins for children come in gummy form and should be chewed before swallowing them. They’re often fruit-flavored.

Many multivitamins for children come in gummy form and should be chewed before swallowing them. They’re often fruit-flavored. Liquid: If you have difficulty swallowing tablets and don’t want to chew your multivitamin, a liquid multivitamin is a good alternative. Since it’s liquid, the body can also absorb it more easily and quickly.

Count

Both tablet and gummy multivitamins usually specify the count on the label of the container. The count ranges from 30 to 120, on average. Gummies often have a smaller count than capsules. Liquid supplements are typically between 8 and 32 ounces.

How much you can expect to spend on a Centrum multivitamin

Centrum multivitamins cost $10-$30, on average. Gummies usually cost more for a smaller count than tablets.

Centrum multivitamin FAQ

Do Centrum multivitamins have an expiration date?

A. All dietary supplements have an expiration date based on the least stable ingredient used. Check the packaging for the date. If you take multivitamins after that date, they could be less effective.

Do multivitamins gummies contain gluten or allergens?

A. Centrum multivitamin gummies do not contain crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, eggs, milk, soy, fish, wheat or peanuts. They are also gluten-free.

What’s the best Centrum multivitamin to buy?

Top Centrum multivitamin

Centrum Multivitamin For Men

What you need to know: This multivitamin provides the vitamins and minerals needed to boost metabolic functions, improve immune health and give you an energy boost.

What you’ll love: Included are 250 gluten-free, non-GMO tablets. The key ingredients are vitamins B12, B6, C and D, as well as selenium, biotin, zinc and antioxidants.

What you should consider: They’re tablets, so they can be difficult to swallow if you’re not used to them.

Top Centrum multivitamin for the money

Centrum Multivitamin For Women

What you need to know: With 23 important micronutrients, this multivitamin promotes immune function and bone health.

What you’ll love: These gluten-free daily supplements can also improve your metabolism and energy. They contain iron, antioxidants and more.

What you should consider: They can be difficult to swallow.

Worth checking out

Centrum Kids Multivitamin Gummies

What you need to know: These can help with immune support, energy, and growth and development.

What you’ll love: With 110 gummies in the container, this multivitamin can last for up to 3 months. They have a tropical punch flavor. They also have 11 essential nutrients, as well as vitamins C and E.

What you should consider: They easily stick to teeth.

