The best colon cleanse

In recent years, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the benefits of colon cleanses. A 2016 pilot study found improved gastrointestinal symptoms after colonic irrigation. However, professionals recommend approaching colon cleansing with caution.

If you’d like to partake in a colon cleanse, Renew Life Cleanse Smart is a top option. This soy-free system puts you on a 30-day program that promotes regularity, which may help get your digestive system back on track.

What to know before you buy a colon cleanse system

What is a colon cleanse?

The large intestine and the colon are the digestive tract area that absorbs water and turns your digested food into a stool. Some individuals believe that toxins gather in the colon and then absorb into your body. These individuals believe this can cause fatigue, headaches, decreased energy and weight gain. A colon cleanse flushes the colon, removing elements that may be harmful to your body.

Are there any side effects associated with a colon cleanse?

A colon cleanse should only be performed with your doctor’s knowledge and approval. While most of the side effects are related to discomforts such as gas, cramping, constipation, diarrhea and nausea, some of them can be more dangerous. It is possible to deplete your beneficial gut flora during a colon cleanse, so it is important to include probiotics to help maintain or rebuild that flora. Even more serious, a colon cleanse may cause dehydration, leading to excessive thirst, tiredness, dizziness, confusion or an electrolyte imbalance.

What to look for in a quality colon cleanse system

Oral colon cleanse systems include a series of tablets or capsules that deliver a range of specific active ingredients to help the body initiate and achieve a colon cleanse. Because there can be a wide range of ingredients, it is crucial to understand what is included in your colon cleanse system to know how those ingredients may affect you.

Insoluble fiber

Insoluble fiber does not break down during its journey through the digestive tract. Instead, it absorbs water and adds bulk, acting, in some ways, like a brush as it moves through your system.

Soluble fiber

Soluble fiber breaks down into a gel-like substance which is vital for reducing blood cholesterol and sugar. It also helps a stool pass smoothly through the intestines.

Laxative

Laxatives work in a variety of ways. Some may irritate nerves to stimulate activity in the large intestine, while others may add bulk to the stool, increasing the frequency of bowel movements. Still, other laxatives may function as softeners or lubricators. If there is a laxative in a colon cleanse system, make sure you understand which type it is so you know what to expect.

Digestive aids

Since there will be increased digestive tract activity, this can result in excessive gas and cramping. The best colon cleanse systems have additives that will reduce these uncomfortable symptoms.

Probiotics, vitamins and minerals

A colon cleanse can remove good gut bacteria and essential vitamins and minerals from your body. The best colon cleanse systems include probiotics, vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy and adequately nourished during your cleanse.

How much you should expect to spend on a colon cleanse system

At the low end of the price scale, you can get a simple colon cleanse system for less than $15. However, if you are interested in a more complex system that contains multiple capsules and powders, you may be spending upward of $100. The average price range is roughly $15-$40.

Colon cleanse system FAQ

What are the benefits of performing a colon cleanse?

A. This can be a difficult call. Some individuals profess many benefits, ranging from weight loss to improved mood and increased energy. At the same time, the medical community limits the potential benefits to mostly achieving regularity.

Are there any dangers associated with performing a colon cleanse?

A. There are a few risks involved with performing a colon cleanse, which makes talking to your doctor an essential first step. These risks can include but are not limited to blockage, dehydration, cardiac or circulatory system issues and reactions to the ingredients. It is essential to know what is in your colon cleanse system so you can adequately evaluate how it may interact with any medications you may be taking or any allergies you may have.

What is the best colon cleanse system to buy?

Top colon cleanse system

Renew Life Cleanse Smart

What you need to know: This is a highly rated advanced total-body program that runs for 30 days.

What you’ll love: The vegetarian capsules in this cleansing program promote digestive regularity and support your body’s natural waste elimination process as well as its detoxification process.

What you should consider: This is an extensive two-part herbal cleansing program that requires a commitment to complete.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top colon cleanse system for the money

Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse

What you need to know: This is an affordable, less intense program for individuals who are only looking to cleanse for a week to 10 days.

What you’ll love: This gluten-free product can help with occasional constipation and general internal detox. To take, you simply mix a scoop of powder in with 10-12 ounces of water and drink immediately.

What you should consider: You must be careful to take this product with sufficient liquid, or it may cause choking.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Secret Multi-Herb Colon Cleanse

What you need to know: This product uses a blend of herbs to cleanse, detoxify and rebuild.

What you’ll love: The formula is made from all-natural ingredients. It’s formulated based on the principles of whole-body wellness.

What you should consider: You should check with your doctor before using this product.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.