Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to treat the special woman in your life. If she’s already seen and done it all, it can be challenging to find a present for her that goes above and beyond the traditional. This list of items features unique gifts that will spark her imagination and remind her of you long after the holiday is over.

In this article: Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask, Couples Game Deck by BestSelf and The Comfy Wearable Blanket.

Venture outside the heart-shaped box

Drugstore candy boxes that line the seasonal shelves may check a box or two when it comes to gift-giving, but thinking creatively lets her know that she’s worth the effort. Instead of buying snacks, look for meal kits or recipe books that will encourage you to make and enjoy meals together. If chocolates are a must, seek out unique flavors and ingredients that set yours apart from the usual.

Think past the holiday

Valentine’s Day is only one day out of the year. Gifts that she can use and enjoy long-term are thoughtful and much more practical than a dozen wilting roses. Think about her favorite activities and consider what items and accessories will enhance her everyday life in simple but meaningful ways.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts that are as unique as she is

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

Give her the gift of beauty rest with this weighted sleep mask that applies gentle, soothing pressure. Its design blocks out all ambient light, making it perfect for afternoon naps.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

Any morning can be romantic, thanks to this waffle maker’s heart-shaped design. Treat her to breakfast in bed or try new recipes to create desserts with this easy to use gift.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

BestSelf Couples Game Deck

Deepen your connection, learn something new and have a blast with this deck of 150 cards that feature prompts designed to inspire engaging conversation. This card deck’s categories are specifically chosen for couples.

Sold by Amazon

Let’s Make Memories Personalized Coffee Mug Set

These two mugs can be customized with your names and, when placed side by side, create a heart. Microwave safe and cute to display, these mugs are perfect for hot chocolate by the fire or for sharing a relaxing tea time.

Sold by Amazon

The Comfy Wearable Blanket

Warm her heart with this oversized blanket that can be worn like a hoodie. A velvety exterior and an insulated, sherpa interior will make this her new favorite winter outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Kooler Things Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat and Vibration

Whether she’s worn out from the gym or just needs some time to unwind, you can sweep her off her feet with this warming foot massager. With two heat settings and four massage styles to choose from, any room in the house can be the spa.

Sold by Amazon

Usaga Whisk Scalp Massagers

As anyone who has used one can confirm, whisk-style scalp massagers are one of the easiest ways to stimulate your senses and soothe away tension. This pack of two means that you can both enjoy the tingling benefits of a luxurious head massage.

Sold by Amazon

Huzi Infinity Pillow

If she loves to travel, this pillow will transform any seat on the plane into first class. Its bamboo material makes it breathable and cool, and you can use it in six different positions for continual comfort.

Sold by Amazon

GE Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs

Let her set the mood with this pair of smart bulbs that can be programmed via an app. She can change the color and brightness of any room using her device, or simply schedule patterns ahead of time.

Sold by Amazon

Hydracy Water Bottle

If she spends a lot of time working out, or just wants to stay hydrated, this water bottle delivers. With a fruit strainer that lets her infuse her drink with her favorite flavors, time markers that encourage her to sip throughout the day and a condensation-free sleeve, this water bottle will be her go-to.

Sold by Amazon

Planters’ Choice Window Herb Garden

Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh herbs, and with this window garden‘s nine varieties, she’ll never be far from bold, robust ingredients. This kit includes reusable pots, seeds, soil pods, label sticks and a growing guide.

Sold by Amazon

5 Stars United Memory Foam Seat Cushion

With so much of our time spent sitting down, she will be amazed at the difference this seat cushion makes. Whether at the office, in the car or at the table, this pad’s breathable cover and memory foam interior upgrade any chair.

Sold by Amazon

Ivvy and Co. 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

Inspire adventures with this poster that features 100 date ideas she can scratch off as you complete them. It’s easy to frame and can be kept as a souvenir of your time together.

Sold by Amazon

Brussel’s Bonsai Live Satsuki Azalea Outdoor Bonsai Tree

Give her a bouquet that will last for years with this brilliantly blooming Bonsai tree. A beautiful ceramic pot and gorgeous pink flowers will remind her of you for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

Sky Print Art Personalized Constellation Map

Commemorate an important date in your relationship with this map that shows an image of the night sky at that time. It’s available in three different colors and can be customized with a name.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow

If relaxing baths are her thing, this pillow is just what she needs to maximize her comfort. Seven suction cups keep it firmly in place, and its waterproof, 2-inch padding keeps her head supported.

Sold by Amazon

Warmies Microwaveable Slippers

These plush slippers can be placed in the microwave to provide luxurious warmth. Once they cool off, the ultrasoft material takes over to keep her toasty and retain heat.

Sold by Amazon

Topcee Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are warm, therapeutic and encourage relaxation and deep sleep. At 20 pounds, this blanket will conform to her body to keep her safe, secure and dreaming all night long.

Sold by Amazon

HLS Essential Oil Diffuser

Available in six woodgrain types, this essential oil diffuser can match any decor and features customizable LED lighting. It includes 10 oils, and the diffuser can work continuously for up to 12 hours on a full tank of water.

Sold by Amazon

Chuao Mini Gourmet Chocolate Bars Gift Box

Give the gift of chocolate while skipping the convenience store boredom. This sampler pack includes gourmet flavors like mint, chipotle and honeycomb to put a unique spin on your traditional box of chocolates.

Sold by Amazon

