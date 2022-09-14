Which Vera Bradley crossbody is best?

If you’re tired of carrying a clutch and you find traditional purses uncomfortable, give a crossbody bag a try. They’re easier to shift around your body so you can always find your comfortable sweet spot. Many can also have their straps adjusted or removed to serve as purses or clutches.

The best Vera Bradley crossbody bag is the Vera Bradley Carson Crossbody Purse. It’s light and has just enough storage compartments to serve as the perfect everyday bag.

What to know before you buy a Vera Bradley crossbody

Size

Vera Bradley crossbody bags come in three sizes.

Clutch bags are just that; clutches with a removable strap. They’re best used as wallets. They can also carry your phone and keys, but storage might be tight. They measure roughly 5 inches by 8 inches by 1 inch.

Storage compartments

Vera Bradley crossbody bags are worn for fashion, but they also need to hold your stuff. Check how many and what kinds of compartments are included in your prospective bag to be sure you can organize your things how you want.

What to look for in a quality Vera Bradley crossbody

Material

Most Vera Bradley bags use cotton, either in total or mixed with polyester lining. This makes them light and durable. Plus, they can be machine-washed. However, it also makes them poor choices when the weather report calls for rain. In these cases, consider a Vera Bradley polyester microfiber bag instead.

RFID protection

This means the bag has a lining that blocks the signals in your chipped cards. It prevents your information from being stolen by tech-savvy thieves, who could otherwise steal it without ever touching your bag.

Straps

Straps have several aspects to consider.

Length: Most Vera Bradley crossbody straps are between 52-56 inches long.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vera Bradley crossbody

They typically cost $50-$100, depending on the size and features included. For example, a small bag with multiple pockets and RFID protection will cost more than a larger bag with few pockets and no protection.

Vera Bradley crossbody FAQ

Why should I use a crossbody bag over other bags?

A. There are several benefits to wearing a crossbody bag rather than a traditional purse or clutch.

Comfort: Crossbody bags have better weight distribution. Plus, you can shift the bag around your body until it falls comfortably.

Do Vera Bradley crossbodies use recycled materials?

A. Some use recycled cotton, though no bag uses entirely recycled cotton. Vera Bradley’s process starts by collecting excess raw and scrap processed cotton. It’s then cleaned and blended with freshly produced cotton before being spun into yarn. Not all designs use recycled cotton but those that do are clearly labeled if you want to prioritize it.

What’s the best Vera Bradley crossbody to buy?

Top Vera Bradley crossbody

Vera Bradley Carson Crossbody Purse

What you need to know: This is the perfect bag for casual, everyday use.

What you’ll love: It comes with removable and fully adjustable 18-inch shoulder and 52-inch crossbody straps so you can wear it how you want to. Interior storage compartments include two slip pockets and a zip pocket plus exterior compartments include two flap-covered and one non-flap-covered slip pocket.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with zippers sticking and being otherwise hard to use. Others reported the colors to be less vibrant than the image suggests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Vera Bradley crossbody for the money

Vera Bradley Deluxe All-Together Crossbody Purse

What you need to know: This cute part-crossbody, part-clutch bag is a great choice for fun events.

What you’ll love: The 52-inch strap is adjustable and removable. It’s packed with storage compartments, including 18 RFID-protected card slips, two zip pockets, multiple slip pockets and a removable checkbook cover with a clear ID window.

What you should consider: It’s best used as a wallet rather than a go-bag. Larger phones may not fit inside. A few customers received damaged bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vera Bradley Mini Hipster Crossbody Purse

What you need to know: This mini bag is a great choice for dates and weekend excursions.

What you’ll love: Its storage options include six card slips, a slip pocket, a zipper pocket and an ID pocket with a clear window. The strap is 56 inches long at max but is adjustable. It has RFID protection and comes in both mono-color and patterned designs.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with zippers getting stuck or breaking off. Others reported the card slots being large enough for cards to slip out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

