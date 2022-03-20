Handbags & Wallets

Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
58°
Bakersfield
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Sunrise Interviews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Water Watchers
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
Politics
Business News
State News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Green paint brings attention to Bakersfield bike …
Video
Storm brings needed precipitation to Kern, big warming …
Video
A deep dive into the local Sikh community
Video
Kern County Museum opens its exhibit on the Bakersfield …
Video
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Weather Snapshots
Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
China 2022
Taylor’s Trials
The Big Game
Bark Bowl 2022
NFL
Top Stories
Raptors win 6th straight road game, top 76ers 93-88
Top Stories
Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach …
Top Stories
Double-digit seeds continue winning in women’s NCAAs
Warriors’ Curry expects to return by start of playoffs
Shamet hits key 3-pointer in OT, Suns rally to beat …
Kalscheur, Iowa State beat Wisconsin to reach Sweet …
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Sunrise Recipes
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
Murdered and Forgotten
See all KGET Features…
Traffic
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Gas Tracker
Community
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Web Chats
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Telemundo Valle Central
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Handbags & Wallets
Best white handbag
Top Handbags & Wallets Headlines