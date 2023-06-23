BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If your summer plans involve a staycation, Netflix’s new July releases have you covered

As the summer heats up, one streaming service is offering a diverse palette of high-quality entertainment so you can Netflix and chill — meaning, enjoy your entertainment in the comfort of your air-conditioned home. Throughout July, the popular streaming service has something for everyone, ranging from the first movie from the popular “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” series to the next entry in the “Bird Box” franchise.

The top July Netflix releases

In July, Netflix is adding 24 new programs to its roster. These shows range from a new Tom Segura stand-up comedy special called “Sledgehammer” to a robust lineup of documentaries, including music, killer robots, true crime and more. And, for the first time, Netflix is partnering with the NFL to bring you “Quarterback,” a new sports series that takes a look at each season, and is told through the eyes of NFL quarterbacks. However, three of the most highly anticipated programs dropping in July include a comedy, a thriller and a kids’ movie.

“The Out-Laws” is an action/comedy film starring Adam Devine as Owen Browning, a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker McDermott (played by Nina Dobrev from “The Vampire Diaries”). During his wedding week, Owen’s bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits. He believes the robbers are his future in-laws, Bully and Lilly McDermott (played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin).

On July 14, the Bird Box universe grows a little bigger with “Bird Box Barcelona.” This film takes place in the same universe as the original. In this installment, Mario Casas (from “Three Steps Above Heaven”) plays Sebastian, a survivor who must navigate through the desolate streets of Barcelona, making uneasy alliances to escape the city, before it’s too late.

“Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie” is the first feature film based on the hugely popular Miraculous franchise. In this exciting adventure, Marinette (aka Ladybug) must team up with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris from a new villain. This movie will be available on July 28.

June Netflix releases

July 3: “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” (documentary)

July 4: “Tom Segura: Sledgehammer” (stand-up comedy special)

July 4: “The King Who Never Was” (documentary)

July 5: “WHAM!” (documentary)

July 5: “Back to 15” Season 2 (comedy/drama series)

July 6: “Gold Brick” (comedy)

July 6: “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 (mystery/thriller series)

July 7: “The Out-Laws” (action/comedy)

July 7: “Hack My Home” (reality series)

July 10: “Unknown: Killer Robots” (documentary)

July 11: “Nineteen to Twenty” (reality series)

July 12: “Quarterback” (sports series)

July 12: “Sugar Rush: The Baking Point” (reality series)

July 13: “Survival of the Thickest” (rom-com series)

July 14: “Bird Box Barcelona (thriller)

July 17: “Unknown: Cave of Bones” (documentary)

July 20: “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 (romance/drama series)

July 21: “They Cloned Tyrone” (sci-fi/comedy)

July 24: “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine” (documentary)

July 27: “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” (documentary)

July 27: “Paradise” (sci-fi/thriller)

July 28: “A Perfect Story” (romance/drama series)

July 28: “Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie” (kids animated movie)

July 28: “D.P.” Season 2 (drama series)

July 31: “Bastard‼-Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy” Season 2 (anime series)

