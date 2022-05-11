Which iPad cases are best?

Any tablet, whether it is an Apple iPad or an Android device, is an expensive investment and needs to be protected. The glass on the display is fragile and can crack or chip at the slightest bump and drop.

You could handle your iPad with white gloves in a secure location, but that isn’t practical. To get the best from your tablet, whether on the road or in the office, you need to protect it with a solid case.

What type of case is best for you?

Just as there are different iPad models and sizes, the cases are also different in various aspects. An important consideration is the type of case that will work the best for you.

Folio: The most common type is the folio case, where the iPad clips into a hard backing but the top cover is soft and flexible. Think of it as turning your iPad into a hardcover book.

Shell: If you need a more robust case, look for the shell type. These have a solid backing that the iPad clips into and often have an equally robust cover. As the name implies, it creates an almost indestructible shell around your iPad and sometimes comes with a waterproof screen protector.

Sleeve: The last option available to you is a sleeve. Often made from soft foam, an iPad sleeve functions more like an envelope than an actual case. You simply slide your tablet into the zippered opening when not needed. It won't protect your iPad from the elements but is the perfect way to store your iPad in a bag or backpack.

Best iPad case

Top iPad Pro case

ProCase iPad Pro 11 Case

What you need to know: This slim folio case is designed for protecting your iPad Pro and looks good while doing it.

What you’ll love: It has a translucent frosted back cover so you can still see the iPad’s color and icon, while the front cover can fold over to work as the kickstand. It is compatible with Apple’s auto wake and sleep and wireless charging.

What you should consider: The case isn’t compatible with any other iPad models — it only fits the Pro.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad case for the money

Akkerds Case Compatible With 10.2-Inch iPad

What you need to know: Stylish yet functional, this is perfect for iPad users who want protection without spending a fortune.

What you’ll love: Available in 10 colors, this case is compatible with the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch model. It has a durable plastic backing with a slot for your Apple Pencil while the flexible cover serves as the kickstand.

What you should consider: Some users said it can be difficult to remove the Apple Pencil from the built-in holder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best iPad case for rugged protection

Otterbox Defender Series Case for iPad Pro

What you need to know: There are few iPad cases that can protect your tablet from mud, rain and snow, but the Defender does an excellent job of it.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most robust iPad cases. It’s made of two solid plastic parts, with the iPad clipped into the backing to provide protection from drops. The equally solid cover then clips over the front to encase the tablet in a durable hard shell. There are rubber port covers to block dust, dirt or debris from getting in, and the cover has a built-in screen protector.

What you should consider: It’s extremely robust, so it does add a bit of weight and thickness to the tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best iPad case with a keyboard

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Keyboard Case With Trackpad

What you need to know: This case makes it easier to use the iPad, as it has a built-in keyboard with a trackpad.

What you’ll love: The case has a sturdy backing into which the iPad clips and the cover is the keyboard and trackpad. The keys are backlit, making it easier to use at night, and the kickstand at the back is adjustable.

What you should consider: When not needed, you can remove the keyboard and trackpad with a light pull. It clips back into place through small magnets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best iPad case for kids

Ltrop iPad Case for Kids With Shockproof Handle and Stand

What you need to know: Kids can use their iPad with confidence while it’s in this case, as it is made from solid plastic that can withstand the rigors of a child’s use.

What you’ll love: Compatible with the ninth-generation iPad, this durable case comes in a variety of kid-friendly colors. It has a robust handle that makes carrying it easier, and it also doubles as a kickstand.

What you should consider: The case doesn’t come with a built-in screen protector, so it will be a good idea to apply one before using it in the case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best clear iPad case

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series

What you need to know: For protection without obscuring the iPad’s natural design, this clear case shows off your device with minimal distraction.

What you’ll love: The hard plastic shell protects the iPad’s back from drops and bumps, while the elastic loop keeps your stylus readily available. The case’s spine is removable, so you can attach a smart keyboard or cover.

What you should consider: The case doesn’t provide any protection for the iPad’s display or glass screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best leather-like iPad case

ZtotopCase Leather Folding Stand Cover for a 10.2-Inch iPad

What you need to know: It’s compatible with the seventh to ninth generation of iPads and is made from premium faux leather for a stylish and professional look.

What you’ll love: This folio case’s backing separates from the iPad a bit so that it can be used as a kickstand. There is an elastic loop that keeps your stylus in place and the cover supports auto wake up and sleep.

What you should consider: There is a pocket on the side of the case, but there aren’t zips or a button to keep it closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

