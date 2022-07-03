Smart Home

Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
84°
Bakersfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Sunrise Interviews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Water Watchers
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
Politics
Business News
State News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest …
Kids, drums, bikes and flags: Westchester celebrates …
Video
A migrant survivor of the trailer: ‘They couldn’t …
Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for …
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures
Dog Walk Forecast
Kevin’s Golden Smiles
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Weather Snapshots
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Top Stories
A win on the 4th: USA Basketball pulls away, tops …
Top Stories
Morgan scores twice and US women down Haiti 3-0
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns for Mets, Taillon on …
Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing …
Poulter, 2 others win court stay to play in Scottish …
Everything clicking as Halep reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Sunrise Recipes
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
See all KGET Features…
BestReviews Daily Deals
Traffic
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Gas Tracker
Community
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Pool Safely
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Kern Ag Week
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Telemundo Valle Central
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Smart Home
The newly overhauled Apple Home app makes these devices …
Top Smart Home Headlines