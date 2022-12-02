How to shop for electronics

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over for 2022, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find great deals on electronics. Whether you’re looking for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones or an Amazon Echo device, there are strategies you can employ to help you find the best deals on electronics throughout the entire holiday shopping season.

6 money-saving tips for buying electronics

Do your research

There are two types of research you must do. First, you must educate yourself so you understand what you need in a product and why. Second, you must learn what a good price looks like. This is important because it keeps you from being fooled by inflated prices and large discounts, which don’t translate into true value.

Compare prices

The internet is a buyer-friendly marketplace. You can instantly compare prices to see if a retailer is really giving you the best deal.

Consider older models

Does this year’s upgrade really enhance the product’s overall performance? The upgrades made to electronic devices tend to encourage consumerism, but they don’t offer a substantial increase in the buyer’s quality of life.

Don’t get the bells and whistles

Bells and whistles cost more. If you don’t need them, don’t pay to have them. Often it’s a better value to stick to the mid-range price point.

Buy rebuilt Amazon Certified Refurbished

Amazon Certified Refurbished products have been tested and verified. They look and perform as new. Even better, they come with the same limited warranty as a new product. Best of all? They cost less.

Don’t buy on your first visit to a website

Unless the product is on sale and you’re visiting specifically to purchase that product right away, don’t buy. Retailers need your business, and once they see you’re interested, they may offer a deep discount to close the deal so you don’t purchase elsewhere. As soon as you leave the site, an aggressive retailer will sprinkle your social media feeds, offering the product at a substantial discount.

Put your products in a cart

Put your products in your shopping cart, but don’t check out. This has two benefits. One, the company may offer an immediate discount to get you to check out. Two, it will make it easier to keep tabs on an item’s price so you know the best time to buy it.

Put these electronics in your cart today

Apple AirPods Pro

To stay competitive, Apple sometimes discounts its top earbuds. Keep an eye on these so you know when it’s the best time to buy. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Amazon Echo Show 8

This 8-inch Echo Show came out in 2021. It has an incredible amount of features and is often on sale at a deep discount. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K Smart TV

The price of HD TVs has plummeted over the years. This 65-inch model is a fine example of high quality at a low price. Sold by Amazon

Meta Quest 2

This extremely popular VR headset needs to be in your cart today so you can get it before it sells out for the holidays. Right now, for instance, Beat Saber is included with purchase. Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers are another highly competitive market. This trusted brand is currently on sale for a substantial discount. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon seems to always have a sale on its Echo devices, even the latest generation models. Right now, you can save a lot when you buy the newest Echo Dot. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fitbit Versa 2

This Fitbit came out before the pandemic, but it’s still a hugely popular model. By putting it in your cart today, you can be ready to buy with a click when it goes on sale. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Google Pixel 6

The latest Pixel phone wasn’t quite as popular as predicted. For many, that means the Pixel 6 is still the best model in the line. You can get it for much less than it cost when it came out. Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are in such demand that prices on top models, such as these, are often surprisingly low. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Renewed)

This is an example of how a smart shopper uses Amazon’s refurbished program to get an excellent product at substantial savings. Sold by Amazon

