Which myCharge portable chargers are best?

The sad fact of this digital era is that batteries never seem to last as long as we wish they would. Our phones always die on us, often right when we need them the most. Never suffer through a dead phone with no charger in sight again with a myCharge portable charger.

The best myCharge portable charger is the myCharge Portable Charger Hub (Lighting, Type C). This myCharge model features a huge battery capacity and an 18-watt charging speed to rapidly bring your devices back to life.

What to know before you buy a myCharge portable charger

Milliampere hours

Milliampere hours, or mAh, are the measure of a myCharge portable charger’s maximum charge capacity. This refers to how many power percentage points the portable charger can donate to your phone before the power bank needs a recharge. myCharge portable chargers can come in many mAh capacities, though they’re usually between 4,000 and 10,500 mAh. For comparison, the iPhone 13 line has between 2,500 and 4,500 mAh batteries, depending on the model.

Another aspect of milliampere hours to consider is that the larger the mAh, the bigger the physical battery and container will be. These battery containers are rarely larger than a phone, but some use tough exteriors and/or solar charging panels for outdoor use that can add to the total size.

Amperage

You can have all the milliampere hours in the world but if your amperage is low enough, your device won’t charge faster than it uses power. Amperage, abbreviated “A,” is a measure of how quickly a myCharge portable charger can send its power to your device. Most myCharge portable chargers use an amperage of 2.4A or 3.4A, with 3.4A being fast enough to charge a single device from 0-50% in roughly 30 minutes. Keep in mind that if your prospective myCharge portable charger can charge more than one device at once, doing so means neither will receive the full amperage.

What to look for in a quality myCharge portable charger

Charging ports

MyCharge portable chargers can have just about as many ports and port types as there are devices. That said, a typical myCharge portable charger will usually only have one output port (typically USB) and one input port (to charge the charger). Some myCharge portable chargers will have two output ports and some will have one output port but include common connection type cables (like Apple’s Lightning) attached to the device.

LED indicators

The only thing worse than a dead phone battery is trying to charge it with your power bank only to discover your power bank is dead too. Irony. Luckily, some myCharge portable chargers utilize four or five LED indicators to show you how much charge they have left either from the push of a button or every time you go to charge a device or the charger.

How much you can expect to spend on a myCharge portable charger

MyCharge portable chargers are available with all levels of power options, which makes them as cheap or as expensive as you want. The lowest capacity, slowest charging myCharge portable chargers usually cost between $20-$50. The biggest, fastest models usually cost around $100.

MyCharge portable charger FAQ

Are there any devices that aren’t compatible with a myCharge portable charger?

A. Nope. So long as you have the appropriate power cable for your device that uses a compatible connector on the other side (USB for most myCharge portable chargers), you can charge that device with a myCharge portable charger.

Is there a difference between a power bank, power hub and portable charger?

A. There’s no difference of any kind between a power bank or portable charger. They’re interchangeable names for a device with a chargeable battery that can use its charge to power another device. A power hub, on the other hand, is a myCharge brand-related term for a portable charger that includes an AC outlet and a few connected cables that can charge and be charged without any additional equipment.

What are the best myCharge portable chargers to buy?

Top myCharge portable charger

myCharge 10500 Turbo Portable Charger Hub (Lighting, Type C)

What you need to know: This top-dollar myCharge portable charger has the charging cables built into the device, meaning no need to pack extra gear.

What you’ll love: The included cables can charge any device using Apple’s Lightning connector or a USB Type-C connector, plus there’s a USB port to allow other cable types to be connected to the battery. 3.4A charging power charges compatible devices faster than other chargers.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the Apple Lightning cable breaks down and ceases to function after a few months of use.

Top myCharge portable charger for the money

myCharge Portable Charger Power Bank

What you need to know: This low-cost myCharge portable charger is an excellent pick if you need a little juice up on the go.

What you’ll love: This myCharge portable charger is smaller than a phone, small enough to fit in a pocket. The USB port enables connection to many types of electronic devices. An LED battery indicator shows you how much charge you have left to give.

What you should consider: This myCharge portable charger does not have the battery capacity to charge more than one device from 0% to fully charged.

Worth checking out

myCharge 10500 Portable Charger Hub (Lightning, Micro USB)

What you need to know: This is an older, alternate version of the above myCharge 10550 Turbo with a slower charge rate and Micro USB cable instead of USB Type-C.

What you’ll love: This myCharge portable charger can hold enough juice to fully charge up to six phones from 0% battery. A USB port enables you to charge any device if you have the proper cable. As an older model, it costs $20 less than the 10500 Turbo.

What you should consider: Like the above 10500 Turbo, some consumers reported that the Apple Lightning cable breaks within a few months of use.

