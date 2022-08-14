Is a OnePlus 10 Pro worth it?

Features drive the tech market. It seems companies can only convince us to upgrade if a gadget can perform some new trick. This is one reason scientists at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology are working so hard to upgrade smartphones with holograms.

However, some quality can be lost in the rush to innovate and drive sales. The solution is to find companies focused on making products that prioritize what you need above the bells and whistles. Luckily, there’s a company that understands this. OnePlus is making Android phones that just work better.

What is OnePlus?

OnePlus states on its website that “It’s never about perfection. It’s about the constant pursuit of better.” The reason for this is that “Good enough is never enough.”

The tech company was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei in 2013 and released its first mobile phone, the OnePlus One, in early 2014. The clever marketing strategy allowed users to purchase smartphones by invite-only. This unorthodox approach created hype and made the company’s products highly desirable because of the exclusivity. Additionally, in those early years, the company would offer high-powered devices with innovative design elements while undercutting competitors.

Each year, OnePlus releases a new flagship phone. In 2022, the company introduced the world to the 10 Pro, a phone with top-of-the-line components and features. As the company has grown in popularity, consumers no longer need an invitation to purchase, and the price has fallen in line with what competitors are asking for comparable smartphones.

What are the outstanding features on the OnePlus 10 Pro?

Sleek design

At just one-third of an inch thick and weighing less than half a pound, the sleek, balanced design of the OnePlus 10 Pro is burdenless.

Hasselblad camera

The triple-camera setup is a collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad, an iconic digital camera manufacturer. The OnePlus has an entire photography studio built in. Besides the camera on the front, it has a main camera, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera on the back. There are also many noteworthy features, such as nightscape, smart scene recognition, long exposure, dual-video view, time-lapse, cat/dog face focus, video portrait and many more.

Unprecedented performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, which has been praised as the most powerful Android smartphone processor currently available.

Ultra-fast charging

You can get an entire day’s worth of power with just 15 minutes of charging.

Designed for gaming

The OnePlus 10 Pro is tailored for handheld gaming. The HyperBoost gaming engine has a frame stabilizer, so you no longer have to worry about dropped frames, increased sync speed and cutting-edge haptics.

Gorgeous display

Besides 10-bit color depth and a resolution of 3216 by 1440 with a pixel density of 525 PPI, the display has such eye-friendly features as nature tone display, image sharpener, eye comfort, color personalization and more.

Numerous sensors

Built-in sensors increase your phone’s functionality. The OnePlus 10 Pro has an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, an electronic compass, a barometer, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer and more.

What is Oxygen OS 12?

Oxygen 12 is the OnePlus Android-based operating system. It offers a customizable user experience that rivals iOS. Here are some highlights.

The design favors serenity

From the tranquil colors to the smooth and natural lines and shapes to the uncluttered look, the Oxygen interface is designed to reduce stress and place emphasis on creating a calming atmosphere. There are also three adjustable dark mode levels (enhanced, medium and gentle) that you can use when viewing websites, social media and more.

Balance your work and life

With the Oxygen OS, you can create a work account so that you are not distracted and a downtime account so that you can fully enjoy the hours that you are off the clock.

Intuitive navigation

Oxygen is designed to quickly find and access the app you need or the photo you want to view. If you don’t remember which shelf you placed something on, just use Scout to find anything on your phone instantly.

Enhanced gaming experience

Besides the essentials, such as speed and responsiveness, you can enhance your gameplay with several customizable options. For a little extra fun, run your voice through a built-in modulator to play as a robot, an alien, a warrior and more. The gaming mode also has a screen recorder, rewind, mistouch prevention, a data monitor and notifications.

Top OnePlus products

OnePlus 10 Pro

This is the newest and best flagship smartphone from OnePlus. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, is 5G compatible and has a triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. The HyperBoost gaming engine gives you what you need to play your best game.

OnePlus Nord N200

If you are on a budget, the Nord is the way to go. This 5G compatible model has an all-day battery, 18-watt charging, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage (expandable up to 256GB). The triple-camera on the back of this phone includes a macro and a mono lens.

OnePlus Buds Pro

These earbuds are the company’s top-of-the-line model. They feature smart noise cancellation that automatically adapts to your environment to deliver the best audio experience. The AI-powered noise-reducing microphones help ensure clear, noise-free calls. The Warp Charge allows you to get 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus Nord Buds

For the budget conscious, these earbuds are the best choice. By using the charging case, you can get up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. They are sweat- and water-resistant, and the AI-powered noise reduction blocks wind noise to make your calls crisp and clear.

OnePlus Watch

If you use a OnePlus phone, you need a OnePlus watch. This model has Bluetooth 5.0 and 4GB of storage, so you can listen to music without your smartphone. A full charge gives you 14 days of power for typical use or up to 25 hours in GPS mode. This watch also monitors blood oxygen saturation and has a built-in sleep tracker.

