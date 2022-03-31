Which action camera body mounts are best?

Action cameras are great devices for capturing exhilarating activities or making the perfect holiday video, but when there’s so much to look at or do, you don’t always want to have one hand occupied holding the camera.

This is where an action camera body mount comes in handy, as it secures the device in place while recording, leaving you free to have fun. If you’re after a Hollywood style of filming, the Stuntman 360 Shoulder Mount is the best choice for you.

What to know before you buy an action camera body mount

Compatibility with your action camera

There are several types of action camera mounts you can use, but the most important factor is compatibility. The protective cases of action cameras are different in size and shape, so it’s important to check if they can be affixed to the mount. Most cameras use the GoPro system of slots and bolts, so it might not be too much of a hassle. Also consider if you want to film using your mobile phone, as there are specific body mounts for that.

Activities you’ll be filming

Action cameras are used to film all sorts of activities, but if you don’t have the correct body mount, you might end up not capturing any footage at all. For example, if you plan on filming underwater, make sure the body mount is in a position to film straight ahead or the seafloor; a wrist mount while swimming is not a good choice.

Action camera kit vs. body mount

Unless it’s a specialized body mount, you might want to consider getting a complete action camera kit instead. Usually, there isn’t much price difference between a body mount and a full kit, making it more value for money. Kits typically include a body, head and wrist mount, attachment accessories and vehicle suction cup.

What to look for in a quality action camera body mount

Strong buckles, clips and straps

The camera is usually secured to the mounting system with nuts and bolts, but the entire mechanism must be securely fastened around your body. Most mounts use buckles and clips, making them perfect for filming action-packed activities like horse riding or motorcycles. Others might use a series of Velcro straps that are easily adjusted but less robust than clips.

Versatility for more positions

A body mount is great for recording what’s going on around you, but sometimes you want to change the camera angle. A basic body mount might not allow you to do that, but a good-quality mount will. By adjusting the strap length, you can change where the mount fits around your body, giving you a different filming perspective.

Durable construction materials

The last thing you want while ripping down the slopes is for your body mount to malfunction due to inferior materials. While strong buckles, clips and straps are important for keeping the mount on your body, the camera needs to stay put as well. A good-quality body mount should have robust and durable materials where the camera is mounted. This is typically made from hard plastic, while others may incorporate metal pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on an action camera body mount

Action camera body mounts are relatively affordable, with chest harnesses retailing for under $10. Body mounts that place the camera at an unconventional location generally cost more, retailing for $20-$50.

Action camera body mount FAQ

Can you put a body mount on an animal?

A. There are some options, yes, but they’re generally for dogs only. Some manufacturers have canine-specific harnesses, which is great if you want to see where your dog goes or their perspective. It isn’t recommended to put a harness on a cat.

Can you charge an action camera while it’s in the mount?

A. In most cases, this won’t be possible. Through the design of the action camera’s external case and the mount, there won’t be an opening to expose the charging port.

What’s the best action camera body mount to buy?

Top action camera body mount

Stuntman 360 Shoulder Mount

What you need to know: This camera mount is the perfect accessory to give your videos that Hollywood-style, over-the-shoulder action look.

What you’ll love: The mount is incredibly versatile, as it can be used not only for over-the-shoulder filming but several other positions as well. Through the clip and buckle system, you can change the position of the camera mount — it can also go around your waist, your chest or face backward. It’s compatible with almost all action cameras.

What you should consider: It’s a bit more expensive than other body mounts, so it might not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top action camera body mount for the money

Asocea Adjustable Chest Mount Harness

What you need to know: This chest mount is the only accessory you’ll need to keep your action camera steady and pointing forward.

What you’ll love: Through a simple buckle and clip system, this harness places the action camera in the middle of your chest. The waist straps adjust to a maximum of 67 inches, while the shoulder straps adjust to 54 inches. It’s compatible with GoPro and Apeman cameras and comes with a thumbscrew and a J-hook.

What you should consider: There’s no padding on the straps, so it might cause irritation if fastened too tightly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zookki Action Camera Accessories Kit

What you need to know: This camera accessory kit has everything you need to create the best action content possible.

What you’ll love: This camera kit not only includes a durable chest harness, but several other body mounts as well. There’s a mount for your head to film as closely as possible to what you see, a wrist strap mount and a monopod handle. For water activities, the kit includes a floating handle to keep the camera upright. Several J-hooks, adapters and long screws are included so you can easily change the angle of the camera.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated the kit doesn’t come with any instructions on how to assemble the mount or how the adapters work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

