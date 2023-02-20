BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Check out the hottest deals of Presidents Day weekend 2023

Presidents Day weekend is here, and as with many holidays, many retailers are holding sales on hot items. You don’t have to wait for Presidents Day to shop for stuff on your wishlist, as many retailers have already begun placing deals on many fantastic products.

Whether you’re looking for new kitchen appliances, clothing or hot electronics such as tablets and headphones, you can shop now at several top retailers to find the best deals for Presidents Day weekend.

The following deals are live as of 5:00 PM on February 18, 2023.

Best Presidents Day weekend deals

Flash Furniture Kelista Task Office Chair

It’s important to feel comfortable while working at a desk to stay productive, making this ergonomic chair a must-buy for office workers. It has a height-adjustable 360-degree swivel seat and a ventilated curved mesh back with built-in lumbar support for increased comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch

Enhance your style with this high-quality, military-inspired Fossil Chronograph Watch, now available at 40% off. It has a stylish black dial and a hardened mineral crystal lens that doesn’t scratch easily. Plus, it’s water resistant to a depth of 165 feet and has a date window.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 43-inch smart TV is 44% off and offers plenty of terrific features, including hands-free Alexa which lets you do things such as power on your TV, search for content, control music playback and more. It supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10 for a vivid picture, and picture-in-picture lets you view live camera feeds with no interruptions.

Sold by Amazon

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

As a top tool and home improvement brand, DeWalt delivers a compact drill with a high-performance motor and two-speed variations. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to grip, and the cordless design makes it perfect for fitting into tight areas.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

Gamers and office workers will love this full-sized ergonomic keyboard with adjustable feet. It features dedicated media controls for pausing, playing and muting music, 12 programmable F keys, and Logitech G Lightsync technology for RGB light customization of over 16.8 million colors.

Sold by Amazon

Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum

This intuitive robot vacuum is currently 53% off and a must-buy for those without enough time to clean up their home. It has an UltraClean mode that picks up 30% more dirt and debris, and you can use the app to program it to target specific areas.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy Pro 2-Camera Kit

These cameras record video in 1080p HD resolution and the 135-degree provides a broad scope of surveillance. One charge offers 180 days of battery life, body and face detection alerts you when someone is nearby and night vision allows them to record video at night with excellent clarity.

Sold by Amazon

Venustas Men’s Heated Jacket

With spring several weeks away, a heated jacket is an excellent investment, and you can snag this one for 25% off ahead of Presidents Day weekend. It uses carbon fiber heating elements to heat up and can work for up to nine hours on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Graco Ready2Grow LX 2.0 Double Stroller

This double stroller is on sale at 25% off and is an excellent buy for parents with two young children. It has a compact size and folds the same way a single stroller does, and it includes two stroller seats, a bench seat and a standing platform. Plus, it’s compatible with all Graco car seats.

Sold by Amazon

Farberware Aluminum Cookware Set

This 15-piece cookware set is 50% off and comes with saucepans, frying pans, a Dutch oven, one bakeware and five kitchen utensils. Each pan has a dual-riveted handle for superior grip and comes with shatter-resistant lids that prevent moisture and flavor loss. Every piece is dishwasher-safe and nonstick for easy cleanup.

Sold by Wayfair

Sealy Cool 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

If you’re having trouble getting quality sleep, a new mattress might be what you need. This memory foam mattress is a steal at 70% off, thanks to its edge and lumbar support, low motion transfer and moisture-wicking properties that help you stay cool at night.

Sold by Wayfair

