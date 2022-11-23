Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
41°
Bakersfield
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Guest Interviews
Coronavirus
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
State News
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Business News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final …
Ukraine works to restore power after bruising Russian …
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full …
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s …
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Weather Headlines
Closings & Delays
Weather Snapshots
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Sports
BC Football
Local Sports
FFX
49ers
Raiders
NFL
Top Stories
Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World …
Top Stories
Promising Spain brings back the ‘tiki-taka’ at the …
Top Stories
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers …
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui …
Phillies’ Harper to miss start of season after elbow …
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World …
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
BestReviews Daily Deals
See all KGET Features…
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Community
Remarkable Women 2023
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Kern Ag Week
Kern Energy
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Jobs
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Telemundo Valle Central
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Deals
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s …
Top Deals Headlines
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are …