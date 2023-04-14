After decades of Tupperware’s direct-sales success, it may be time to stock up on new food storage

Food storage mainstay Tupperware is in danger of going out of business. After enjoying a brief surge in popularity thanks to pandemic-fueled takeout dining, the company is again experiencing decreased performance. With around 3 million vendors in more than 60 countries, Tupperware remains an influential and popular name in food storage. The company may still find a solution to its financial woes, but there are still plenty of options for food storage containers that don’t rely on direct selling to reach you.

What to look for in food storage containers

Plastic is the most popular material for food storage containers, but glass options are also available. Along with being widely available, plastic containers are also more affordable and more durable. However, they’re prone to absorbing odors or stains. Glass can chip, but it’s generally very heavy-duty and capable of going in the oven.

If you want to be able to microwave your leftovers in the same container, make sure you’re using a container made from glass or plastic that’s free from bisphenol A, or BPA, a chemical ingredient that’s been linked to negative health effects.

Finally, if you want to be able to clean your food storage containers in the dishwasher, make sure they’re labeled dishwasher-safe. Otherwise, dangerous chemicals could leach out due to the high temperatures inside the dishwasher. You should always place dishwasher-safe food storage containers on the top rack, where they’re safer from high temperatures. Washing food storage containers by hand can help them last longer and seal better in the long run.

Best food storage containers

Rubbermaid Brilliance 24-piece Food Storage Set

Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, these containers come with locking, leakproof lids. The crystal-clear material lets you easily see what’s inside. The set includes four different sizes with matching lids.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

PopIt Clear Food Storage Containers, Set of Eight

These storage containers lock on all four sides and are freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The set comes with eight unique sizes ranging from 3 ounces to nearly 6 cups.

Sold by Amazon

Rubbermaid 42-piece Food Storage Containers

This comprehensive set includes sizes with matching lids, all of which can snap together into stacks for mess-free storage. The lids vent to minimize splattering when reheating in the microwave.

Sold by Amazon

Glasslock 18-piece Assorted Oven-Safe Container Set

Unlike many food storage containers, these are made from glass, so they’re safe to use in the oven. The set also stands out for including both round and rectangular containers, all with locking, leakproof polypropylene lids.

Sold by Amazon

Fine Dine Store Superior Glass Round Meal Prep Containers

Another glass option, these containers are made from borosilicate glass that can withstand rapid temperature changes. The set includes three 35-ounce rectangular containers with leakproof lids.

Sold by Amazon

Other food storage solutions

Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids

This set contains seven stretchy silicone lids in different sizes to help cover everything from glasses or cut produce to mixing bowls or casserole dishes. The BPA-free lids have ridged undersides that help them grip both round and square containers.

Sold by Amazon

Green Sprouts Reusable Insulated Sandwich Bags

Perfect for school or day care, these waterproof, insulated bags keep food fresh for short-term consumption. Helpful features include a name label, a kid-friendly zipper and a hanging loop.

Sold by Amazon

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food-Grade Reusable Storage Bags

Sold in a set of four, these silicone food storage bags have a pinch-to-seal closure and can go in the dishwasher, microwave or freezer. You can even use them to sous-vide. For leftovers that could be stored in plastic bags, try these instead.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

