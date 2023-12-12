Tupperware is more than 50% off, so Happy Holidays

If you’re hosting a holiday meal, you’re going to need things like pitchers and drinkware to serve delicious holiday beverages to all your guests. And how about serving bowls for appetizers and side dishes? Or reusable containers to store all the leftovers — and even send some home with friends and family? It’s a good thing Tupperware is having a Year-End Sale, and you can get all that and more. Some pieces are more than 50% off.

The iconic food serving and storage brand has some of its best deals of the year right now, so don’t wait. If you’ve had your eye on any Tupperware pieces, now’s the time to buy. And if anyone on your holiday shopping list loves cooking, these make great gifts too.

Score more than 50% off Tupperware during its Year-End Sale

Tupperware Modular Mates Four-Piece Round Set

This set of four airtight food storage containers includes four sizes: 6 ounces, 1.5 cups, 2.5 cups and 3.5 cups. The containers and their lids can stack together for easy storage.

Tupperware Stack Cooker

The stack cooker allows you to cook multiple courses at once in the microwave. Each piece is designed to allow venting and drainage so food cooks evenly and doesn’t become soggy or tough.

Tupperware Classic Sheer Pitcher and Tumbler Set

This classic, 2-quart pitcher comes with a locking lid and four tumblers, all with their own lids, so you can enjoy your favorite beverages on the go without worrying about drips or spills.

Tupperware Snack Pro Set

The Snack Pro Set includes everything you need to outfit a kitchen with food storage essentials: five each of Tupperware’s 4-ounce Little Wonders bowls, 3-ounce snack cups and 1.5-cup refrigerator bowls, all with airtight lids.

Tupperware Clearly Elegant Pitcher

This sleek, lightweight pitcher features an ergonomic handle. It’s also designed to fit into most fridge doors for easy storage.

Tupperware Rice Server with Spoon

This set comes with everything you need to prepare and serve perfectly fluffy homemade rice.

Tupperware Vent ‘N Serve Round Deep

Prep, freeze and reheat meals all in the same container with Tupperware’s Vent ‘N Serve dishes, which are made with freezer-safe lids with unique and innovative venting systems that allow you to use them to safely cook food in the microwave. Even when you heat food to high temperatures, the container’s handles stay cool enough to hold.

Tupperware Snack-Stor Slim Containers

This set comes with three Snack-Stor Slim Containers, stackable food storage containers that are perfect for small quantities of snacks or leftovers. Each one has a 2.5-cup capacity and an airtight lid that makes it safe for freezer storage.

Tupperware Legacy Bowls

Tupperware’s Legacy Bowls might look familiar — because they’re a nostalgic favorite inspired by the classic bowls that were a favorite in the ’70s. This set comes with four microwave-safe bowls, each with a 1.75-cup capacity.

