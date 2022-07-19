CeraVe facial cleanser

The skin is the largest and most overlooked organ of the body. It’s a protective barrier that can be thought of as a strong and sturdy wall. Like most walls, it’s important to ensure it’s stable and well-maintained. Keeping the skin healthy and hydrated is an important task that can help increase not only the outward appearance but also overall cleanliness.

Prevention and upkeep can help keep skin less prone to dirt buildup that often causes pimples, blackheads, acne and more. Of course, maintaining proper skincare isn’t a one-size-fits-all subject, and it’s important to understand your skin sensitivity level and type to find the best cleanser for you. CeraVe is a skincare brand created by dermatologists. It has a line of effective facial cleansers made for all skin types, including the popular CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Why use a CeraVe facial cleanser?

Face cleansers can help prevent breakouts and regulate the skin. They help to keep the skin and pores clean from debris like dead skin, makeup, dirt and more. CeraVe places health and overall skin safety as a priority above skin trends, maintaining the highest quality in their products. Their cleansers are often fragrance-free and ensure that there is as little room for irritation as possible.

Understanding your personal body chemistry in relation to the contents of different facial cleansers can help you pick the item that’s best for you. CeraVe understands that skin is not a one-size-fits-all subject and even provides a test on their website so customers can determine their skin type. Typically, face cleansers are gentler on the skin than a face wash, and therefore can be used more often and on more sensitive skin.

The best CeraVe facial cleansers

Top CeraVe face cleansers for daily use

Some face cleansers can be used on a more frequent basis and work well with most skin types. These top cleansers are gentle enough to be used daily and will not irritate sensitive skin.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This cleanser rids skin of oil and dirt for a smooth feel without the harm of parabens. It also keeps skin hydrated throughout the day.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Rub the gel between your hands, and watch as it transforms into a foaming cleanser. It works best for oily and sensitive skin when used on a daily basis.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe SA Cleanser

This cleanser is made with salicylic acid in order to exfoliate and hydrate the skin. It’s gentler on the skin and healthier for the environment as it’s free of microbeads that are often found in other exfoliating cleansers.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

This cleanser works for most skin types, including combination, dry and sensitive skin. It is fragrance-free and turns from a gel to a foam.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial Combo

This combination pack bundles the moisturizing cream and cleanser and works to clean the skin. It also works for sensitive skin types.

Sold by Amazon

Top CeraVe eco-friendly cleanser

For an eco-friendly option, look into an alternative that cuts down on plastic bottles. CeraVe offers cleansers that are packaged as classic cleanser bars, removing the need for single-use plastics. Beauty products are becoming increasingly aware of customer’s interest in more environmentally sustainable products and options. CeraVe returns to the basics with cleanser bars and products that avoid using microbeads. However, the brand does not claim to be eco-friendly and does use plastic containers for some of its products.

An added benefit is that CeraVe does not test on animals in most areas. On a technicality, CeraVe is not fully cruelty-free because it still sells in regions that require animal testing in accordance with the law.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar

This bar offers an alternative to plastic bottles. It includes three fragrance-free bars that work for both acne-prone and oily skin.

Sold by Amazon

Top CeraVe facial cleanser for acne

If you are prone to acne, there are a number of cleansers that are formulated to help. Acne can be caused by a variety of reasons, including stress, puberty and environmental factors. For those with persistent acne, you may want to consult a dermatologist about the right cleanser. However, CeraVe also makes cleansers that are targeted to address these issues.

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser

This face wash is geared to clean acne-prone skin with benzoyl peroxide. Benzoyl peroxide helps to combat acne because it works like a topical antiseptic. It’s a face cleanser that works to remove dirt and makeup but remains vigilant against overly stripping the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Top on-the-go CeraVe facial cleansers

Sometimes, skin can get a little grimy between trips to the bathroom. Certain products were designed with the intention and understanding that face cleaning can happen even outside of the house and during an inconvenient moment. Keeping dirt and grime on your face for long periods of time can help clog pores. Now, there are options to avoid such an inconvenient skin disaster. If you’re not close to a sink, then you can still wash your face, thanks to rinse-free options.

Better yet, these CeraVe cleansers can be left on the skin after removing the built-up debris. This means that the products created for on-the-go use had to be extra careful in avoiding skin irritation because these products were designed to remain on the face and not be washed away with water.

CeraVe Micellar Water

A fragrance-free option that can help save time cleaning your face in the morning with its rinse-free formula. Use the micellar water with a small pad of cotton in order to remove grime, such as dirt and makeup, and not dry out the skin.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths

These fragrance-free wipes can help clean the skin without all of the hassle of a typical rinsing face wash. It’s useful for most skin types and an excellent idea for on-the-go use.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.