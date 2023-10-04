Written by Jordan C. Woika
The BestReviews Testing Lab thought these products shone brightest
With the absolute deluge of new products constantly hitting warehouses and store shelves, knowing what’s worth buying and what isn’t is normally an all-but-impossible task. Enter BestReviews. We take those brand-new products and rigorously test them, ensuring not only that they work as advertised, but also ferret out any issues that could be hidden, and discover bonuses and benefits that might be unapparent.
Last month we got down to business with products such as air fryers, hair dryers, all kinds of microphones and even the Pillow Cube. Here’s what we found.
How the BestReviews Testing Lab works
The BestReviews Testing Lab is made up of everyday people, just like you. Some may know more about a given kind of product than others, but, for example, there are no ex-professional streamers testing microphones. This lets us interact with the products we test at the same level as the average consumer would, judging them on the same factors, such as how easy they are to use and what features one model may have over another.
We’re also committed to green practices and we do our best to give back to the community, wherever possible. This usually takes the form of donating lightly tested products to organizations such as the Lighthouse Community Public School near our main testing center.
Best Testing Lab products from September
This hair dryer is similar to other Dyson products in that it’s bladeless and performs at the highest level. It comes in several colors and there’s a “Professional edition” with several useful attachments.
This hair dryer provides the same high-end results as more expensive hair dryers at a lower cost. Our tester found the name fitting, as they found it worked quickly and effectively. They also loved the attachments and how light the dryer is.
The titular “smart” effect of this air fryer/toaster oven combo is the Element IQ system that transfers heat as needed to boost cooking performance and quality. Our tester liked the compact size and oven-based performance, but did note that the air frying feature was uneven.
This miniature but full-featured oven gives you the same functionality as its larger, standard cousins, but at an astonishingly small fraction of the cost. Our tester found it doesn’t quite match the performance of a standard oven, but it’s adorable and the dial controls are intuitive to use.
This top wireless microphone is exactly what you need to capture high-end audio while filming, and it even comes with adapters for use with phones, not just cameras. Our tester strongly recommended it, “regardless of experience level or need.”
HollyView Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
This budget-friendly microphone set is the perfect get for those new to shooting video. Our tester found it exceptionally easy to use and also found it produced higher-quality audio and had more impressive noise cancellation than more expensive microphones they’ve used. They even said it felt great.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
This combination cooker from the ever-trustworthy Ninja is packed with cooking options, including its titular Speedi cooking methods that can steam one kind of food and bake another simultaneously in as little as 15 minutes. Our tester did find it had a bit of a learning curve to get it right.
The Eden is an adjustable pillow, meaning you can add or subtract stuffing as you please to find the perfect sleep fit for you. Our tester found it at its most comfortable when sleeping on the stomach and the stuffing adjustment was simple to do.
This pillow is designed to keep the neck and spine of side sleepers at a 90-degree angle for better and more comfortable sleep. Our tester found it quick to adjust to, easy to clean and comfortable.
This simple device can turn any chair into a rocking chair, which is a godsend for parents who need to travel frequently. Our tester found it comfortable, supportive and easy to clean.
Testing Lab products from September worth checking out
- The Ergobaby Swaddler was complicated, but soft and comfy.
- The Halo SleepSack Swaddle made swaddling easy and quick.
- The Halo BassiNext Soothing Swivel Sleeper 3.0 is sturdy, safe and simple.
- The Halo SleepSure Wearable Baby Monitor is simple, but found to be effective.
- The Halo DreamWeave Crib Mattress was found to improve the sleep of the tester’s child.
- The Ergobaby on the Move Sleep Bag is cute, but our tester found they needed to watch their child more.
- The Casper Original Pillow for Sleeping was thick and aesthetically displeasing, but provided a good night’s rest.
- The Purple Pillow took some getting used to and isn’t for everyone, but our tester still found it to be of high quality.
- The Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven was good for frozen pizzas, but could be inconsistent for scratch pizzas, depending on recipe and settings.
- The Ninja 12-In-1 Smart Double Oven gets too hot on the outside, but performs well otherwise.
- The Cuisinart Bread Maker is oddly vertical, but still bakes well.
- The Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme was found to bake excellent bread and had only minor quibbles.
- The Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder was complicated to set up, but consistent once established.
- The Chi G2 Professional Hair Straightener worked wonders, but the buttons were hard to reach during use.
- The Cosori Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo has the capacity to cook for several people, but was found to have a slight learning curve.
- The Dash Deluxe Air Fryer wasn’t found to be versatile, but what it could cook turned out excellent.
- The Breville Joule Oven and Air Fryer Pro has an excellent companion app that tracks your food’s progress.
- The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro was versatile and effective.
- The Cuisinart TOA-65 Air Fryer has well-performing features such as dehydration and dual-mode cooking.
- The GoWise USA 7-Quart Air Fryer isn’t dishwasher-safe, but makes food nice and crispy.
- The Boya BY-XM6-S2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone is accurate and beginner-friendly.
- The Saramonic Blink500T2 Lavalier Microphone is sensitive, so it requires an experienced hand, but produces distortion-free audio.
- The Rode Wireless Go II isn’t for beginners, but was found to have a “warm and pleasing output.”
- The Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer was louder than most, but fit for a small family.
- The Ninja Max XL Air Fryer made food extra crispy, if that’s your preference.
- The Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus was among the best looking.
- The Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus XL was among the most versatile.
- The Instant Pot Instant Slim Air Fryer was found to be intuitive and easy to use.
- The Instant Pot Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo was found to cook evenly no matter what.
Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
