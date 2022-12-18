(iSeeCars) — How can consumers get the most remaining life out of a used car while paying the lowest purchase price? Used car shoppers should consider one of these top 20 best used cars for the money. By analyzing over 2 million used vehicles, iSeeCars.com identified models with the longest lifespan and then compared those models with their current used car values. This allowed iSeeCars.com to identify the best values for 10-year-old vehicles ranked by the price of their remaining potential lifespan (the lowest price per remaining 1,000 miles of lifespan).

Summary

Used car shoppers can get over 100,000 miles of use for less than $10,000 from the Chevrolet Impala

Toyota Prius is available for less than $14,000 with up to 130,000 miles of remaining life, along with exceptional fuel economy

SUVs and minivans, including the Honda Odyssey and Ford Expedition, can provide more than 100,000 miles of family transportation for just $15,000

Toyota Avalon can be purchased for less than $16,000 with over 143,000 miles of remaining lifespan

“Although used car pricing is slowly dropping, it remains near record levels, putting a serious financial pinch on first-time buyers or used car shoppers needing to replace their current vehicle. And new vehicle pricing is simply unrealistic for many consumers,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for iSeeCars.com. “But we now know shoppers can buy a 10-year-old car that costs substantially less than 1-5 year-old used models, yet these vehicles still have 80,000 or more miles of life left in them,” continued Brauer. “Some, like the Toyota Prius, Toyota Avalon, and Honda Ridgeline, have more than 125,000 miles to go. And all of these top 20 cars provide a potential lifespan above 200,000 miles.”

Top 20 Best Used Cars for the Money: Wide Range of Brands and Vehicle Types

The average price for these top 20 best used cars for the money is just $12,814, with an average remaining lifespan of 101,923 miles, or more than 46% left of their total usable lifespan. This top 20 ranking also has a good mix of vehicles here, with everything from small hatchbacks to midsize sedans, three-row SUVs, minivans, and a pickup truck represented.

Best Cars for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Chevrolet Impala $87 $9,706 111,996 48.6% 230,343 Toyota Prius $107 $13,878 129,466 51.7% 250,601 Honda Civic (coupe) $108 $12,673 117,819 52.1% 226,120 Kia Sedona $110 $9,640 87,747 42.1% 208,615 Toyota Avalon $111 $15,818 143,056 58.2% 245,710 Honda Fit $112 $12,347 110,333 53.2% 207,231 Honda Accord $118 $13,437 113,584 50.2% 226,168 Ford Fusion $119 $10,079 84,590 42.1% 201,071 Dodge Grand Caravan $120 $10,354 86,292 41.2% 209,350 Toyota Camry Hybrid $123 $14,360 116,903 50.7% 230,547 Mazda Mazda6 $124 $9,559 77,253 38.0% 203,154 Toyota Camry $129 $13,785 106,682 47.8% 223,249 Toyota Corolla $130 $12,658 97,621 47.8% 204,266 Hyundai Santa Fe $131 $11,981 91,525 44.3% 206,398 Honda Civic (sedan) $134 $12,784 95,596 46.6% 205,335 Nissan Maxima $136 $11,398 83,709 41.4% 202,151 Honda Odyssey $138 $14,790 106,879 45.3% 235,852 Ford Expedition $143 $15,584 108,762 44.5% 244,682 Honda Ridgeline $145 $18,725 129,513 52.1% 248,669 Toyota Sienna $145 $16,289 112,578 47.0% 239,607 Average for All 10-Year-Old Cars $157 $15,902 101,571 45.5% 223,402

Top 10 Best Used Cars for the Money: 5-Year-Old Models Still Offer Big Savings

Shoppers not comfortable buying a 10-year-old car can still find savings and plenty of remaining life by shopping for 5-year-old cars. Of course the average cost of these top 10 models is higher than a 10-year-old car, but still reasonable at $20,428 versus today’s used car price average of approximately $33,000, especially when the average remaining lifespan of 150,526 miles – or 69% of total lifespan remaining – is taken into account.

Best Cars for the Money, 5-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Honda Fit $119 $18,486 154,826 74.7% 207,231 Honda Civic (coupe) $130 $22,336 171,421 75.8% 226,120 Toyota Prius $131 $24,208 185,049 73.8% 250,601 Toyota Camry $133 $20,482 153,517 68.8% 223,249 Chevrolet Impala $135 $20,318 150,807 65.5% 230,343 Toyota Corolla $137 $18,661 136,543 66.8% 204,266 Toyota Avalon $139 $26,104 187,385 76.3% 245,710 Honda Accord $140 $22,450 160,370 70.9% 226,168 Toyota Camry Hybrid $143 $22,977 160,288 69.5% 230,547 Ford Fusion $144 $18,793 130,209 64.8% 201,071 Average for All 5-Year-Old-Cars $193 $29,566 153,093 68.5% 223,402

Top 10 Best Used SUVs for the Money: Family Flexibility for Around $15,000

The cargo space and functionality of SUVs and crossovers has made them popular over the past few years. Everything from a compact SUV like the CR-V to the exceedingly roomy Chevrolet Suburban makes the list. Most of these models are available with all-wheel drive to bolster confidence in cold-weather states.

Best SUVs for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Hyundai Santa Fe $131 $11,981 91,525 44.3% 206,398 Ford Expedition $143 $15,584 108,762 44.5% 244,682 Honda Pilot $147 $15,214 103,305 43.6% 236,807 Acura MDX $151 $16,522 109,710 48.0% 228,472 Subaru Outback $152 $12,782 84,348 40.5% 208,298 Honda CR-V $152 $15,540 102,190 47.3% 215,930 Mazda CX-9 $154 $12,330 80,264 39.7% 201,972 Toyota Sequoia $154 $23,310 151,360 51.0% 296,509 Chevrolet Suburban $159 $18,144 114,323 43.0% 265,732 Ford Edge $160 $12,741 79,627 39.1% 203,662 SUV Segment Average $166 $16,201 97,569 43.5% 224,512

Top 10 Best Used Trucks for the Money: All With Over 90,000 Miles of Use Left

Trucks face some of the toughest use cases of any vehicle, yet these 10 models can be purchased for an average of less than $20,000 while offering an average remaining lifespan of more than 100,000 miles.

Best Trucks for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Honda Ridgeline $145 $18,725 129,513 52.1% 248,669 Chevrolet Colorado $162 $15,277 94,256 47.0% 200,554 Nissan Frontier $163 $16,891 103,383 47.9% 215,775 Nissan Titan $166 $18,805 113,158 48.5% 233,295 Toyota Tundra $180 $23,049 128,261 50.1% 256,022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 $183 $19,220 104,829 45.5% 230,515 Toyota Tacoma $187 $21,866 117,209 49.9% 235,070 Ford F-150 $199 $19,819 99,658 42.8% 232,650 Dodge/Ram 1500 $205 $18,864 91,870 42.6% 215,521 GMC Sierra 1500 $206 $19,758 96,132 43.2% 222,691 Truck Segment Average $191 $19,552 102,437 44.9% 228,059

Top 4 Best Used Minivans for the Money: Plenty of People-Moving Still To Do

A wide spectrum of minivan pricing is available for used shoppers looking for maximum life at a minimum price. The Sedona starts things off below $10,000, and with more than 87,000 miles remaining, that price buys a lot of future use. The Toyota Sienna is the most expensive minivan, at $16,289, but it offers another 112,000 miles of people-toting to go.

Best Minivans for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Kia Sedona $110 $9,640 87,747 42.1% 208,615 Dodge Grand Caravan $120 $10,354 86,292 41.2% 209,350 Honda Odyssey $138 $14,790 106,879 45.3% 235,852 Toyota Sienna $145 $16,289 112,578 47.0% 239,607 Minivan Segment Average $139 $13,753 99,135 43.9% 225,753

Top 10 Best Used Sedans and Hatchbacks for the Money: $12,000 will get you 100,000 Miles

Sedans and hatchbacks continue to offer an excellent blend of practicality and high mpg at a reasonable price. The best large cars are the Chevrolet Impala and Toyota Avalon, offering more than 230,000 potential miles. The best midsize car is the Honda Accord, with an average of 113,584 miles still on tap. The best compact cars are the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, both of which offer a potential lifespan over 200,000 miles.

Best Sedans/Hatchbacks for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Chevrolet Impala $87 $9,706 111,996 48.6% 230,343 Toyota Avalon $111 $15,818 143,056 58.2% 245,710 Honda Fit $112 $12,347 110,333 53.2% 207,231 Honda Accord $118 $13,437 113,584 50.2% 226,168 Ford Fusion $119 $10,079 84,590 42.1% 201,071 Mazda Mazda6 $124 $9,559 77,253 38.0% 203,154 Toyota Camry $129 $13,785 106,682 47.8% 223,249 Toyota Corolla $130 $12,658 97,621 47.8% 204,266 Honda Civic (sedan) $134 $12,784 95,596 46.6% 205,335 Nissan Maxima $136 $11,398 83,709 41.4% 202,151 Sedan + Hatchback Segment Avg $125 $12,583 100,419 47.1% 213,197

Top 9 Best Used Hybrids for the Money: Low Price and Low Ownership Cost

Hybrids are newer to the market and haven’t had as much time to accumulate miles, so we lowered the required potential lifespan to 150,000 miles to make our list. These nine hybrids offer an average remaining lifespan of 103,133 miles, and they can be purchased for an average cost under $14,000. And with excellent fuel efficiency, their operating cost will be low, too.

Best Hybrids for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Toyota Prius $107 $13,878 129,466 51.7% 250,601 Toyota Camry Hybrid $123 $14,360 116,903 50.7% 230,547 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $147 $10,948 74,452 40.3% 184,887 Kia Optima Hybrid $157 $10,980 69,755 38.0% 183,632 Ford Fusion Hybrid $158 $10,948 69,162 39.4% 175,670 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid $159 $12,105 76,109 42.8% 177,678 Toyota Highlander Hybrid $171 $19,214 112,584 46.0% 244,994 Lexus RX 450h $238 $19,934 83,701 42.5% 196,826 Porsche Cayenne $494 $21,364 43,205 28.3% 152,563 Hybrid Segment Avg $132 $13,639 103,133 47.0% 219,528

Best Used Electric Cars for the Money: More Than a Decade of Proven History

Due to the recent introduction of electric vehicles we lowered the mileage threshold to 80,000, allowing the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF to make the cut. A 10-year-old Model S remains costly at an average price of $35,612, with a remaining potential lifespan of 55,025 miles. The Nissan Leaf has a much shorter electric driving range, but it can be purchased for $9,196 and still have 43,811 miles of emissions-free driving to give.

Best EVs for the Money, 10-year-old Used Cars Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Nissan LEAF $210 $9,196 43,811 44.7% 98,081 Tesla Model S $647 $35,612 55,025 41.1% 133,998 EV Segment Avg $223 $13,636 61,021 51.1% 119,443

Compared to today’s average new car MSRP, and even the average dealership price tag of slightly used cars, the accessibility of these older models to budget-minded buyers is far greater. And these cars still offer reliable powertrains, 21st century safety features, and most modern infotainment features, such as Bluetooth streaming and navigation.

Buyers in need of greater cargo or passenger capacity than a subcompact car or subcompact SUV provides can now consider the older, larger models on these lists. While newer cars like the Hyundai Kona or Nissan Versa are affordable, they may not serve larger families. But an older minivan or 3-row SUV, with 100,000 miles left on its lifespan, could be the solution to families on a tight budget.

Regardless of vehicle type, shoppers should always review a used car’s vehicle history report before buying, and a pre-purchase inspection is another prudent move when buying any used car, particularly an older vehicle.

More from iSeeCars:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 2 million used cars on the road between January and October of 2022. The mileage over which the top one percent of cars within each model obtained was calculated and used as an estimate of end-of-life for that model. The average five- and ten-year-old used car prices of each model, as well as the average mileage of five- and ten-year-old versions of each model, were then aggregated to calculate the cost per remaining 1k miles metric. This metric was then used to rank cars. Only models with at least 10 model years of production between 2002 and 2021 (20 model years), in production as of the 2020 model year, and with an end-of-life mileage of over 200,000 miles were included for the analysis. A lower end-of-life mileage threshold was used for alternative-fuel vehicles due to their relatively recent introduction. Heavy duty vehicles were also excluded from analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $360 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.