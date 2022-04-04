Which men’s raincoat is best?

No matter the season, you never know when a rainstorm might hit. This is why choosing a reliable raincoat to protect you from the elements is a must. The best men’s raincoats are fashionable enough to wear with various outfits and made with high-quality fabrics.

The top choice is the London Fog Men’s Single-Breasted Raincoat, which is sure to keep you dry during the rainiest and windiest days of the spring season.

What to know before you buy a men’s raincoat

Fabric

If you’re looking for a men’s raincoat, make sure you find one that’s made with water-resistant or waterproof fabrics. Nylon and polyester are two of the most popular raincoat fabrics, which are effective at wicking away moisture and keeping you dry.

It’s important to note that while a raincoat should keep you dry, not every part of the raincoat will be water-resistant. Water can still seep into the seams and through the zippers. If you live somewhere with heavy rainfall, look for jackets with waterproof zipper linings or covers.

Comfort

Some raincoats are uncomfortable to wear and feel stiff or get hot easily. The fit usually depends on what material they’re made out of, but most modern rain jackets use more breathable fabrics that are effective and comfortable in rainy weather. Many designers create raincoats with comfort in mind and include a lining that will keep you warm and dry without making you too hot.

Durability

Unlike a fleece sweater, a raincoat can withstand mildly inclement weather conditions like rain and wind. For that reason, you’ll want to get a durable raincoat that will last you a couple of seasons. Check for reputable brands and read reviews to find a rain jacket that will last. It’s a worthy investment you’ll be thankful for later.

What to look for in a quality men’s raincoat

Layers

Most raincoats have multiple layers to them, often including 2-3 layers with at least one membrane. A membrane can be either laminated or coated. Laminated styles are the more expensive of the two.

Two-layer raincoats feature a thin mesh liner and are great for casual everyday wear. Two-and-a-half-layer raincoats eliminate the need for a mesh liner, thanks to a water-resistant laminate layer. This style is the most lightweight and versatile option. A three-layer configuration has a thick liner layer and a tough exterior, making them the heaviest and most expensive due to their durability.

Pockets

If you need pockets, keep in mind that lightweight, casual men’s raincoats rarely have front hand pockets. Some feature an interior breast zipper pocket. Bulkier jackets often have multiple pockets on the exterior and a few zipper pockets on the inside for storing small items. The more lightweight and breathable a jacket is, the fewer pockets and zippers it’ll have.

Removable liners

While rain may come and go during the winter months, it’s also a constant visitor as the temperatures start to warm up. If you want a raincoat that’s versatile and will keep you dry without making you too warm, opt for one with a removable liner. Removing the liner allows you to wear the coat even if it’s warm outside, so you can stay dry without overheating.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s raincoat

The price depends on the brand, features and durability of the coat. However, you can find a good men’s raincoat for $50-$100. Some of the best ones cost anywhere from $100-$250.

Men’s raincoat FAQ

Are windbreakers the same as raincoats?

A. No, windbreakers are single-layer, tight-fitting jackets with elasticized waistbands and wrist cuffs. Windbreakers are more lightweight and breathable, and they can withstand some light rain. They’re usually water-resistant but not waterproof.

What’s the difference between water-resistant and waterproof?

A. Water-resistant means it prevents rain from coming in, to a degree. Waterproof means it keeps moisture out completely. Raincoats made from nylon or polyester effectively keep out the rain, but they don’t offer a complete barrier in a heavy downpour.

What’s the best men’s raincoat to buy?

Top men’s raincoat

London Fog Men’s Single-Breasted Raincoat

What you need to know: The vintage design of this raincoat makes it a popular outwear option.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the most versatile raincoats around and matches well with various outfits. It goes down to just above the knees, giving it a classy look, and features a removable zip-out liner. Also, it’s water-resistant and machine washable.

What you should consider: Some found the arm length too long and the buttonholes too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s raincoat for the money

Helly-Hansen Moss Raincoat

What you need to know: This affordable and comfortable jacket will keep you both warm and dry in the rain.

What you’ll love: It’s a fully waterproof jacket made of polyurethane, which is guaranteed to keep water out. It’s highly breathable and features a practical zip closure. Also, it’s available in classic yellow or modern navy color.

What you should consider: It has a mid-length cut, so it’s not a good option for those who want to wear it over business suits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Men’s Resolve Jacket

What you need to know: This is the perfect raincoat for those who want a versatile jacket that looks fantastic.

What you’ll love: It has a fully waterproof shell and features DryVent performance tech, making it one of the most breathable, waterproof and windproof raincoats around. It also has a standard shape and comes equipped with a removable hood.

What you should consider: It’s versatile, but the cut isn’t long enough to cover a business suit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.