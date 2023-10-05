Amazon announced an upcoming fall sale, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, which is on Oct. 10 and 11. Audio products — especially wireless headphones — are traditionally among the hottest tech categories to shop. The best part is you don’t have to wait to score major savings since many models have already gone on sale.

To help you find the best deals before products go out of stock, we handpicked highly rated headphones and earbuds from leading brands our testers vouch for — Apple, Beats, Bose, JBL, Sony, and more. We expect to see significant price drops and will be updating this piece so you can score significant savings.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals

Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Headphones 21% OFF

These headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancelation so you can listen to your favorite tunes while drowning out external sound. The audio quality is rich with deep bass, and the microphone system adapts to noisy environments to provide crystal-clear call quality. BestReviews’ tester said Bose’s wireless headphones are lightweight, comfortable, and easy to pair with multiple devices.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones 35% OFF

Beats headphones are among the most stylish and excellent for casual use, such as during a commute or at the gym. These headphones have an Apple W1 chip for reliable connectivity, plus they sport soft and comfortable ear cups and deliver up to 40 hours of battery life.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds 20% OFF

One of the most frustrating things to deal with while working out is earphones falling out of your ears, but you won’t have to deal with that with the Powerbeats Pro. These earbuds have ear hooks, a water-resistant build and playback controls on each earbud.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds 17% OFF

These earbuds offer high-fidelity sound and boast an ergonomic design for improved comfort. The battery life lasts up to 24 hours, and each earbud has intuitive touch controls for managing music playback, volume, phone calls and noise-cancellation levels.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF

If you own an iPhone, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are an excellent pair of earbuds for everyday use. The H2 chip provides immersive sound, improved noise-cancelation and allows them to work seamlessly with iOS devices. Our tester said the AirPods Pro are comfortable to wear — even for long periods — and come especially in handy for phone calls thanks to their powerful microphones and active noise cancelation tech.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.