Fill your stockings now while these are still available

Unpacking the tiny treasures in Christmas stockings is a beloved tradition, but it’s not always easy to find those perfect festive additions at a reasonable price. Fortunately, Five Below offers stocking stuffers that are bound to put a smile on their face Christmas morning, whether you’re shopping for a child who loves surprise blind-bag toys or something that lets them create.

Plus, they’re budget friendly: Five Below has stocking stuffers starting at just $1, with prices topping out at $5. Five Below is has been a treasure trove of gifts for kids since the first store opened in 2002, and today it’s a great resource for trendy, affordable presents.

Shop this article: Hello Kitty and Friends Squishy Sensory Balls, Pottery Wheel Kit and Nickelodeon Light-Up Yo-Yo

Stocking stuffer ideas for kids

Stocking stuffers are often left for the last minute as parents tend to focus on picking out the presents that go under the tree. Hopefully the recipients have provided a list of ideas to help you shop, but in case their demands aren’t exactly realistic, you may need to think creatively.

Classic stocking stuffers for kids

Classic stocking stuffers, such as a puzzle, Slinky or yo-yo, are always a hit: They’re nostalgic to parents and novel to the next generation. Small card games, whether they’re standbys, such as Old Maid, or something modern, are fun to learn with friends and family.

Other beloved Christmas stocking classics include:

Magic 8 Ball

Mad Libs

socks

bubbles

Rubik’s Cube

an orange

Artistic stocking stuffer ideas for kids

Creative kids may appreciate stocking stuffers they can dig their hands into and shape, such as Play-Doh, Silly Putty or slime. Others may enjoy gifts that enable to them to color or draw. On a more practical note, stationery sets allow young recipients to doodle while also empowering them to send thank-you notes, snail mail and more.

Other stocking stuffer ideas for artistic kids include:

stickers

coloring books

pencil pouches

air-dry clay

3D puzzles

paint-by-numbers books

Other stocking stuffer ideas

Trendy toys such as Squishmallow minis, L.O.L. Surprise! or other mystery toys can add an extra layer of suspense and excitement to the already thrilling process of opening presents. Since the contents of these collectibles are a secret until they’re opened, “blind bag” toys add even more surprise to the holiday.

One less risky stocking stuffer idea: a sweet treat. Consider a festive, seasonal option, such as maple candies, chocolate coins or chocolate oranges. Alternatively, make it extra memorable by choosing a confection that’s locally made or unique to your region.

Best Five Below stocking stuffers

Hello Kitty and Friends Squishy Sensory Balls

Split up this set of squishy stress balls to add a beloved Sanrio character to everyone’s stockings. It comes with four characters: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Chococat.

Pottery Wheel Kit

Help a budding artist learn how to work with clay with this compact kit. It comes with a two-speed wheel, air-dry clay and six colors of metallic paint.

Nickelodeon Light-Up Yo-Yo

They’ll love learning yo-yo tricks with a colorful light-up yo-yo featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward and more. Pop in the two included button batteries before gifting so it can be enjoyed right away.

Play-Doh Mini Classics Set

Help a new generation discover the joys of Play-Doh with these sets, which include two mini cans of Play-Doh, plus accessories to mold, extrude and display their creations. Choose from an ice cream dispenser, a shaggy green dog and more.

Squishmallows Squooshems Classic Squad

Add an extra surprise to Christmas morning with a Squishmallows Squooshem, the popular toy brand’s line of stress-ball-style toys. The blind bag comes with one of 10 possible figures.

Tech Deck Bendy Boards Fingerboards

These rubberized fingerboards are fun and flexible, and they even work as erasers. The set comes with five fingerboards, one of which is a mystery collectible.

Bubble Tea Scented Slime

For a recipient who loves playing with slime and sipping sweet bubble tea, this squishy stocking stuffer is the best of both worlds. Choose from mango, green tea or taro scents.

Squishimi Minis Squishy Sushi 6-Count

These adorable tiny stress balls are shaped like pieces of sushi. They even come packaged like sushi so they’re as cute to display as they are to play with.

Russel Stover One Billion Dollar Santa Claus Chocolate Bar

It may not be real cash, but it’s a fun and delicious treat. This full-size milk chocolate bar is wrapped up to look like currency courtesy of Santa himself.

Nee Doh Dohjees Blind Bag

These colorful creatures are satisfying to squish. With 24 possible collectible options, they’re bound to be surprised when they open this gift.

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Reed writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.