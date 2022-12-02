Which self-care gifts are best?

Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit that it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care.

So if you’re feeling the holiday shopping fatigue and you’re ready to get something for yourself, consider these self-care picks that are sure to help you relax, take care of yourself, and focus on your wellbeing. We found rejuvenating facial masks, cozy loungewear, therapeutic devices, health supplements, weighted blankets, and more self-care picks for you to gift to the last person on your list: yourself.

What are the best self-care gifts to buy?

The Body Shop Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask

Dry heat leaves skin parched, which is why this overnight mask is wintertime essential. Slather it on generously to wake up with refreshed, silky-smooth skin. Hydration and suppleness last an impressive 72 hours.

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Retinol Eye Masks

If your eyes are feeling tired from looking at screens all day, treat yourself to this pick-me-up mask. The soothing formula with retinol and hyaluronic acid reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Each package comes with 12 treatments.

Nike Men’s Sportswear Club Jersey Joggers

Slip into these cozy cotton-blend joggers, which are a customer favorite for their relaxed, lightweight fit. They’re ideal for enjoying some downtime at home, especially while you binger Netflix. Or, they’re a solid choice to wear for home workouts.

Freshology Meal Delivery

It’s easy to enjoy healthy, clean eating without grocery shopping or cooking. This meal-delivery service sends pre-packed meals with fresh, flavor-packed ingredients in wholesome meals like Szechuan turkey burgers and Teriyaki chicken rice bowls.

Seed Probiotic Daily Synbiotic

Be kind to your gut with daily probiotics, like these from Seed. As a 24-strain broad-spectrum formula with an efficient delivery system through your digestive tract, it’s effective at boosting digestive, immune, and gut health.

Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat

Few household purchases top a luxury bidet seat. This model boasts front and rear washes, warm water settings, a heated seat, an air dryer, and a built-in LED nightlight. Best of all, it’s an eco-friendly device that reduces single-use paper consumption.

Hum Nutrition Big Chill Supplement

With this year’s events, stress levels have hit all-time highs. Invest in this vegan supplement made with Rhodiola, an adaptogenic plant that helps the body respond better to stress. It also helps combat stress-related fatigue.

AirDoctor Air Purifier

Improved air quality aids in safe breathing, not to mention it may reduce the likelihood of AQ-related headaches. This air purifier’s UltraHEPA filter removes most VOCs and common allergens, plus it operates more quietly than other models on the market.

Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake Up Light Therapy Lamp

This light therapy device is a popular non-prescription way to fall asleep or de-stress. It’s also equipped with gentle wake-up features including nature-inspired sounds and brightening modes. With a small footprint, the device fits anywhere and is highly portable.

HoMedics Bubble Foot Spa with Heat Boost

When you can’t make it to the spa, this convenient bubble-jet foot spa is the next best thing. It pampers feet with heated water modes and sole scrubbers for gentle exfoliation. Best of all, the spa has a hands-free operation with toe-touch controls.

Hugger Mugger Zafu Meditation Cushion

Enjoy mindful moments with this meditation cushion. It supports healthy posture by placing the pelvis in alignment and stacking the spine. The cushion is filled with organic buckwheat that can be removed to suit your seating preference.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum

Tackle house cleaning in a fraction of the time by investing in this WiFi robotic vacuum. It’s easy to customize cleaning schedules, plus it integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. The device also comes with a convenient disposal dock for easy emptying.

NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Leg Recovery System

If you’re no stranger to tough leg workouts, this recovery device is for you. It comes with two leg sleeves for a deep, compressive massage from the feet to the thighs. The device integrates seamlessly with a companion app to customize each recovery session.

UGG Men’s Scuff Slipper

Kick-off those winter boots and get cozy in these shearling-lined suede scuffs. The spacious design leaves plenty of room for you to wiggle your toes while you unwind. They’re touted as the most comfortable loungewear kicks on the market.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Pamper yourself with all kinds of frozen delights with this fun, user-friendly ice cream maker. Make homemade batches featuring wild flavors you’ve always dreamed of, or create some bar-quality frozen adult beverages.

Golden State Fruit Chocolate and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

There’s nothing like indulging in sweet comfort foods, and this gift basket is no exception. From chocolate-covered raisins to drizzled caramel corn, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more delectable treats.

Jade Summer 100 Flowers Adult Coloring Book

In this digital age, self-care often comes in the form of disconnecting. Take a break from the screen and hearken back to your childhood with this coloring book. Stress fades away as you color stunning pictures of flowers, wreaths, and bouquets.

SparkPod High-Pressure Shower Head

Nothing beats the luxurious feeling delivered by this high-pressure rainfall showerhead. It’s covered in 90 rubber jets to simulate a spa-quality, full-force water massage. It’s energy-efficient with a maximum outflow of 2.5 GPM.

Nectar Memory Foam Queen Mattress

A mattress can make or break a restful night’s sleep, which is why it’s a good idea to invest in a quality one. Best known for its body-hugging design, this memory foam mattress will also keep you cool since it’s designed for superior temperature regulation.

