Which leather leggings are best?

Leather leggings are a simple yet edgy twist on regular leggings. With the same comfort as any other fabric, leather adds a cool, fashionable look that offers the best of both worlds. Whether genuine leather or faux, leather leggings work with almost any style, providing a good foundation for building up an outfit. The CLIV High-Waisted Faux-Leather Leggings are excellent for a tailored, effortless, and chic look.

What to know before you buy leather leggings

Types of leather

The types of leather are based mainly on their sources.

Genuine leather is made from animal skins such as cow, deer, lamb, pig, goat and even snake or crocodile skins. This type of leather is usually more durable than faux leather and can last decades when appropriately maintained.

is made from animal skins such as cow, deer, lamb, pig, goat and even snake or crocodile skins. This type of leather is usually more durable than faux leather and can last decades when appropriately maintained. Faux leather (also known as leatherette or vegan leather) is made from plant-based or artificial materials and costs less than genuine leather.

Fitting

No matter what type of leggings you choose, picking a fit that will complement your body shape is important. When selecting your leggings, wear a snug pair that will accentuate your body without being too tight. Leather leggings that are too tight are uncomfortable and may also be unflattering.

Features and style

Much like a leather jacket, leather leggings can be found in many designs. The most common are plain and sleek, but you might prefer styles such as vertical seams or panels that make the legs appear slimmer. Leather leggings often have features such as pockets, zippers and buttons that give some extra flair.

When choosing leather leggings, consider the items in your wardrobe and whether they will pair well. For instance, if your closet consists of a lot of edgy clothes, leggings with zippers will be more to your taste than a plain black pair.

What to look for in quality leather leggings

Quality material and thickness

Cheap leather often is thin and has an unappealing shine. When you’re buying quality leather, it looks genuine, whether it’s real or vegan. This means that it has a somewhat matte appearance or a soft shine and seems expensive even if it was bought on a budget. Quality leather is also thick and warm enough to withstand cold weather.

Durability

High-quality leather is durable and should last a long time with proper maintenance. Real leather lasts longer, staying just as soft for up to 30 years without cracking or peeling. While faux leather is also durable, it may last you just a few years and is more prone to cracking or tearing.

Easy maintenance

Leather is a great material because it is relatively easy to care for. With quality leather, these are some of the guidelines for maintenance:

Keep it dry as much as possible.

Follow the care instructions on the label (some leather leggings can be put into a machine, but others can’t).

Use a soft cloth or brush to clean your item.

Keep it away from extreme heat.

How much you can expect to spend on leather leggings

Low- to midrange ones cost about $25-$100. High-end ones can run into the $1,000 range.

Leather leggings FAQ

Are leather leggings uncomfortable?

A. Not if they fit right. The material is soft and pliable. However, they may be uncomfortable if they are too tight or fit incorrectly.

Will leather leggings stretch?

A. Yes, they may stretch to a certain extent over a period of time.

How do you wash leather leggings?

A. Wash them with cold water on a gentle cycle. However, before you wash any leather item, check the care instructions.

What are the best leather leggings to buy?

Top leather leggings

CLIV High-waisted Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These wrinkle-free faux leather leggings have a subtle cracked finish and tummy control top. High-rise shaping leggings give a perfect silhouette.

What you’ll love: They are comfortable while accentuating curves. The front center is seamless, so you don’t have to worry about awkward bunching. They are made from nylon and spandex. Sizes range from XS to XXXL.

What you should consider: A few reviewers say they tend to run large, so you may want to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leather leggings for the money

Mcedar Plus Size Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These faux leather leggings are thick and stretchy.

What you’ll love: They’re soft and comfortable and have a high waistline and snug fit that flatters any body type. The material and construction make them suitable for almost any season and easy to dress up or down. There are also features to choose from, such as pockets or multiple zippers.

What you should consider: They might have an odd or fishy smell when you first get them and must be aired out for a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

90 Degree By Reflex Women’s High-waisted Faux Leather Ankle Leggings

What you need to know: These faux leather leggings have a high-waisted control top.

What you’ll love: These leggings are soft and squat-proof. It’s made with some spandex that gives them some stretch. The ankle-length fit means those on the shorter side don’t have to worry about them being too long. They come in over a dozen colors.

What you should consider: They don’t look like they are made from genuine leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.