Which Skullcandy earbuds are best?

There are many kinds of earbuds, so it can be challenging to decide which pair is right for you. For example, do you want a wired connection or wireless, do colors matter to you, what about size and shape, and do you want to make phone calls while wearing them?

An excellent place to start your search is by looking at what Skullcandy offers. If you are in the market for a wireless pair with 24 hours of listening time and excellent sound, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds are a top choice.

What to know before you buy Skullcandy earbuds

Know the difference between earbuds and headphones

It’s hard to imagine that some people might not know what headphones are. These over-the-head audio speakers are the most common way to listen to music — a sturdy headband with an audio speaker connected to each end, and the speakers resting on your ears. Earbuds, in contrast, don’t have a headband. Instead, the speakers are tiny enough to snugly fit in your ear canal, pushing the sound directly onto the eardrum.

Wired vs. wireless

The first step in deciding on earbuds is what connection method you prefer. If you are afraid of losing the small in-ear speakers or have a device without Bluetooth, a wired pair is the best option. On the other hand, wireless is a good choice if you want freedom of movement without wires.

Consider the ear tips

The ear tips of earbuds can affect their comfort and audio quality. Most Skullcandy earbuds come with extra tips in different sizes, but the shape is usually the same. And this is where you need to consider which shape is best for you. The most common are the soft, dome-shaped tips that slightly enter the auditory tube, but some prefer earbuds with no tips.

What to look for in quality Skullcandy earbuds

Excellent sound quality

Whatever you are doing while wearing earbuds, you want to enjoy the music or hear spoken words clearly in a podcast. If the earbuds aren’t good enough, it will only frustrate you. A good-quality pair of Skullcandy earbuds should have noise-cancellation properties, deep bass and clear mid-tones. In addition, some excellent Skullcandy earbuds have built-in audio equalizers for music, movies and podcasts.

Durable yet comfortable construction

Earbuds are suitable for many activities, but you want to ensure they last long. Taking care of them is only one part of their longevity — their construction makes up the rest. Therefore, the earbuds must be comfortable to wear, made from durable, solid materials.

Recharging case and battery life

Wired earbuds don’t need charging, so a recharging case is only available with wireless models. All wireless Skullcandy earbuds come with a case, but the battery life differs between models. A good-quality pair of earbuds should get you around 12 hours of listening time, with an extra 12 hours from the recharging case. Watch for this; some wireless earbuds only give you half as much.

How much you can expect to spend on Skullcandy earbuds

The price of Skullcandy earbuds largely depends on their functions or capabilities. Wired earbuds that use a 3.5-millimeter jack cost $10-$20. Wireless earbuds with a charging case are naturally more expensive, retailing $40-$60.

Skullcandy earbuds FAQ

How do you charge the wireless case?

A. Newer models of Skullcandy’s wireless charging cases have a small USB port on the back of the case. You charge it by plugging the cable into the case and connecting it to a power source.

Do Skullcandy wireless earbuds come with Tile technology?

A. Yes, some models do incorporate Tile’s tracking abilities. So, for example, you can track your earbuds with your mobile phone if you misplace or lose an earbud.

What are the best Skullcandy earbuds to buy?

Top Skullcandy earbuds

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud

What you need to know: These earbuds have some of the longest-lasting batteries of any Skullcandy model. The battery inside the earbuds will give you around 5 hours of listening, while the recharging case holds another 19 hours of power.

What you’ll love: The case’s rapid-charge capability means you can quickly get back to listening as the earbuds only need to charge for a few minutes. You can also use only one earbud at a time, but both are sweat-, water- and dust-resistant.

What you should consider: The earbuds have noise-canceling features, but they are not capable of hear-through — you can’t hear what’s happening in the surrounding space while wearing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Skullcandy earbuds for the money

Skullcandy Ink’d+ In-Ear Earbuds

What you need to know: Available in several colors, these wired earbuds have a noise-isolating fit, as well as in-line call and track control that let you answer and end calls, and skip tracks on a recording.

What you’ll love: The earbuds come with a set of two extra ear gels to perfectly fit your ear, no matter the ear canal’s size. It connects to an audio source through a 3.5-millimeter jack, and the cable is around 4 feet in length.

What you should consider: If you want to use them with a newer iPhone, you must use the Lightning-to-3.5-millimeter adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds let you make and receive calls when paired to a mobile phone, as they have a built-in microphone. The fit is snug enough to provide effective noise-cancellation, and it also comes with differently sized silicone tips.

What you’ll love: There is a volume and track control button, so you don’t have to take your phone out of your pocket to make adjustments. Once paired with a Bluetooth device, the earbuds will automatically connect every time. In addition, they are sweat- and water-resistant.

What you should consider: The earbuds have a battery life of only three hours, but the charging case provides another eight hours of power. You can recharge the case with a USB cable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

