Which RC monster truck is best?

Remote-controlled vehicles are a popular toy for both children and adults. Although RC cars are fun, RC monster trucks are best for those who wish to take their RC vehicle on any terrain. If you’re shopping for an RC monster truck, you can’t go wrong with the Laegendary Triton 4×4 Off Road Monster Truck.

What to know before you buy an RC monster truck

Style

Most RC trucks resemble real-world monster trucks. On the other hand, many resemble sharks, dinosaurs and actual monsters. Children may prefer RC trucks with a fun design, but traditional models are the most durable in many cases.

Size

Most RC monster trucks are roughly 6 inches to 1 foot long. Large RC toys stand out, but bigger isn’t always better. In many cases, smaller RC toys go faster. Additionally, large models are often built with cheaper materials to cut costs. There are numerous large, durable RC monster trucks, but they’re usually expensive.

Transmitters

Most RC toys use pistol-grip transmitters. These transmitters typically have a trigger that controls the toy’s throttle and a wheel used to steer the vehicle. Although these transmitters are popular, they usually aren’t ideal for left-handed users.

Some toys use stick transmitters resembling video game controllers. These transmitters have two joysticks — one that controls the throttle and another for steering. Although stick transmitters are less popular, they’re ideal for people familiar with video game controllers.

Customer support

Most RC trucks are durable, but you may run into issues at some point. Many RC manufacturers offer post-sale customer support that helps diagnose and resolve problems. In some cases, customer support can send you replacement parts to fix your truck.

What to look for in a quality RC monster truck

All-terrain capabilities

Many people buy RC monster trucks to use on dirt, gravel and other rough terrains. Still, not every option is tough enough to handle uneven terrain. If you aim to use your RC truck on jagged terrain, you’ll want one with durable wheels and shocks.

Range

No one wants to chase their RC toys down. Buying a model you can control from long distances gives you more freedom when using your RC vehicle. Many RC monster trucks have a range that exceeds 100 feet.

Battery-life

Using RC vehicles can be a ton of fun. Still, the fun only lasts as long as the vehicle’s battery. Both the RC transmitter and the truck require batteries. Some transmitters are rechargeable, and others require AA batteries. In many cases, the RC vehicle uses rechargeable lithium batteries.

Speed

Fast RC trucks are ideal for users who want to simulate the thrill of an actual vehicle. Many RC trucks exceed speeds of 20-30 mph. Still, ultra-fast RC trucks can pose safety hazards if misused. When buying a fast RC toy for a child, ensure they understand how to operate the vehicle safely.

Waterproof

Splashing in puddles and driving through shallow creeks adds a new element of excitement to your RC experience. Many RC monster trucks feature water-resistant bodies so that you can navigate through shallow water worry-free. Some RC monster trucks even float on the water.

How much you can expect to spend on an RC monster truck

RC monster truck toys for children cost $40-$70. Durable, high-speed options may cost $100 or more.

RC monster truck FAQ

What do I do if my RC toy breaks?

A. In many cases, the manufacturer sells replacement parts. In other cases, you may have to replace your RC vehicle. Buying an option known for durability makes it less likely that you’ll have to replace your vehicle.

Can you use your RC monster truck at night?

A. Many RC trucks have headlights, making them easy to use in the dark, although they may drain your toy’s battery. Ensure the battery is charged, so you don’t have to track it down if it dies.

Can RC trucks be used in the snow?

A. Most RC trucks are fully capable of driving in snow. Still, it’s a good idea to buy a waterproof model if you plan on using it in snowy conditions.

What are the best RC monster trucks to buy?

Top RC monster truck

Laegendary Triton 4×4 Off Road Monster Truck

What you need to know: This option lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

What you’ll love: This RC toy is waterproof and reaches speeds up to 20 mph. You can use this truck on nearly any terrain. The manufacturer offers replacement parts. Users were impressed with how easy this vehicle is to maneuver. This toy features a durable design and a 200-foot range.

What you should consider: The instructions aren’t user-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RC monster truck for the money

Monster Jam Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Monster Truck Toy

What you need to know: This RC toy is a replica of the actual Megalodon monster truck.

What you’ll love: This option floats on water and has a 100-foot range. The user-friendly stick transmitter resembles a video game controller. The body’s soft plastic design absorbs impact. This option is larger than most other RC trucks.

What you should consider: This truck is less durable than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Hosim 4WD High Speed RC Monster Truck

What you need to know: This durable RC truck comes with two battery packs that each last 30 minutes when fully charged.

What you’ll love: This option reaches speeds up to 30 mph. There are two different speed settings. This truck’s oil-filled shocks help it resist impact. The tires are filled with foam for added durability.

What you should consider: The battery takes a while to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

