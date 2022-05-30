Which Adidas slides are best?

Slides are an alternative to flip flops with a solid upper strap across the top of the foot rather than a thin strap that goes between the toes. Many find them more comfortable and durable, plus they’re even easier to put on and take off. Adidas slides are among the best you can buy and come in various styles and designs to fit your needs.

The best are the Adidas Adissage Slides. They use special nubs on the inner sole to massage and relax your feet while you walk.

What to know before you buy Adidas slides

Adilettes

Most of Adidas’ slides are part of the Adilette line.

Original Adilettes are the most basic slides and the template from which every other slide is modeled.

Lite Adilettes use less material and cost less without sacrificing the comfort Adidas slides are known for. These are perfect for fast-growing children.

Comfort Adilettes use contoured footbeds and plush foam material to be as naturally comfortable as possible.

Shower Adilettes are designed specifically for use in gym showers, etc. Due to their limited time use, they're made of as little quick-to-dry material as possible, keeping costs low.

Aqua Adilettes are essentially an upgraded Shower Adilette, meant for longer use in wet environments such as around the swimming pool or on a boat.

Cork Adilettes are an expensive and showy choice. They use leather straps and cork midsoles in addition to the usual plastic and foam.

Other Adidas slide types

Outside the main Adilette range are a few more options, including Adissage, Alphabounce and partner slides.

Adissage slides place tiny massaging nubs across the entire inner sole so your sore feet can be gently relaxed. Adissage slides are meant for use after the day is over, not for all-day wear.

Alphabounce slides are designed with basketball players in mind. The unique stylings offer extra support, breathability and the titular bounce in your step.

slides are designed with basketball players in mind. The unique stylings offer extra support, breathability and the titular bounce in your step. Celebrity partner slides, such as the Yeezy slides in partnership with Kanye West, are also common.

What to look for in quality Adidas slides

Sizing and fit

Adidas offers slides in adult and children’s sizes. These sizes don’t have the usual slight differences other shoes have, such as having broader or slimmer soles. As such, any size can be worn by anyone as long as a size conversion is done.

The best slides should fit a little tight when you first wear them as they stretch a bit once broken in.

Adjustable strap

The best Adidas slides have an adjustable upper strap. These straps use hook-and-loop fasteners, so the slides can be as tight or loose as you prefer. Adjustable straps are particularly useful for children’s sizes, so the kids can adjust the strap as they grow.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas slides

Most Adidas slide types cost $20-$30, with particularly affordable slides coming in pairs for the same cost. Higher-end slides typically cost $40-$60, with special slides costing $100 or more.

Adidas slides FAQ

How do I wash Adidas slides?

A. Most Adidas slides can be washed in your washing machine. Adidas says to place them inside a pillowcase and use the delicate cycle with cold water and a little detergent. They should be air-dried instead of run through your dryer, though.

However, some Adidas slides use leather. You should carefully wash these slides by hand with nothing more than a damp cloth.

Do Adidas slides require a break-in period?

A. Yes. Like any other shoe, Adidas slides won’t be at their most comfortable until you’ve worn them enough to conform them to your foot.

Do Adidas slides go on sale often?

A. No, not often. Adidas slides hold their value due to their high quality and top-tier branding and marketing. They do occasionally go on sale. They just rarely go on sale for more than a few dollars. Shop around during the winter months to increase your likelihood of finding them on sale.

What are the best Adidas slides to buy?

Top Adidas slides

Adidas Adissage Slides

What you need to know: These slides treat your feet right, not just protect them.

What you’ll love: The unique massaging nubs across the entire inner sole soothe sore feet, making them perfect for situations like being post-workout or pregnant. The slide’s fit uses hook-and-loop security for an adjustable fit. They’re available in three color combinations.

What you should consider: The massaging nubs take some time to get used to. A few consumers had issues with the sizing running large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top Adidas slides for the money

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides

What you need to know: These are among Adidas’ most comfortable slides.

What you’ll love: Many customers reported these to have excellent arch support and the rubber soles prevent slips. They’re available in more than 40 colors and designs, including options that don’t use the Adidas stripes for those who dislike wearing obvious branding.

What you should consider: The fit isn’t adjustable, and a few customers had issues with sizing running small or large, so be prepared for some trial and error to find the best fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Adidas Alphabounce Slides

What you need to know: These slides are designed specifically for use during and after rigorous activity.

What you’ll love: The footbeds are contoured and made of soft foam to provide more support and shock absorption. The upper straps are adjustable to find the right fit and the soles are rubber and ribbed for excellent traction. They come in six color combinations.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with the strap rubbing uncomfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

