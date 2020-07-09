Ridgecrest 1 Year Later: mobile homes still down

One year ago, on the 4th of July, we met Bridget Scoggan when she lost her home during the Ridgecrest earthquakes.

“I was inside the house when it collapsed to the side,” Scoggan remembered. “There’s 30 mobile homes here in this park alone that went down, and people had to sign it over.”

Her mobile home was completely knocked off its foundation, as she joined many others who were displaced.

The community then came to her rescue. The Ridgecrest Lions Club and Grace Lutheran Church got her an RV to secure a roof over her head. Unfortunately, hard times shook her again.

“My RV flooded the night of mother’s day, and so basically I was homeless again,” Scoggan said.

That’s when she found her beacon of hope—a mobile home still standing across from her original home at Trousdale Estates. She was able to quickly move in.

However, she said, “it is a mobile, and it’s still the fear of the earthquakes tipping me over again.”

One year later, her first home still sits there, unfixed, unoccupied, and in direct view from her window.

“It’s a reminder every single day,” she said. “There’s still a lot of people that make fun of us that have PTSD over the earthquakes. ‘Well I didn’t feel it, you’re over-exaggerating.’ That’s fine you didn’t feel it, but we did.”

Recovery will take time, more than just a year. But Bridget will keep fighting to triumph over her tragedy.