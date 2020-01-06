Return to Ridgecrest: Understanding the impact









RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET)— It was a week of shaking and fear: Two major earthquakes rocked Southern California and beyond.

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Ridgecrest on the Fourth of July. The next day, a 7.1 magnitude quake hit.

Homes went up in flames; chimneys and brick walls came crashing down. Millions across the west coast could feel the shaking and were startled, but people living near the epicenter were trying to stay alive during the violent shaking.

For weeks, strong aftershocks could be felt in the area. The rumble of aftershocks continue to this day.