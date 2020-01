The Ridgecrest earthquakes shook Californians both physically and metaphorically. After about two decades with no major quakes, it's a wakeup call that we need to be prepared. Here in Kern County there's another fault even closer to Bakersfield, that has recently begun to move. Scientists believe it was triggered by the Ridgecrest quakes.

17's Maddie Janssen took a trip to a part of the Garlock fault zone where the quakes have been centered recently. It's about 77 miles from Bakersfield in the Mojave desert. The Garlock fault zone makes up the northern edge of the Mojave and for the first time since scientists have been gathering data on it, it's begun to move.