Remarkable Woman Winner Johnitta Clemons

KGET and Clinica Sierra Vista are proud to recognize some of the Remarkable Women we have here in Kern County. We spent the month of March introducing you to some amazing local ladies as part of our yearly Remarkable Women contest with our parent company Nexstar.

Many of these ladies have fought some sort of serious illness only to come out the other side stronger and as better advocates and mentors. Our four finalists were Brenda Lewis, Johnitta Clemons, Robin Hartney, and Susan Miller-Borg, nominated by viewers like you.

Today, we are excited to announce that our winner is Johnitta Clemons, a Marine Corps veteran and retired peace officer. A coach, a youth mentor, a volunteer and many other things.

Watch the video as we hear from Ms. Clemons and present her a $1,000 check to the non-profit of her choice – Central California Volleyball Association – for which Ms. Clemons is a regional director.

“The Central California Volleyball Association makes services, volleyball, and mentorship accessible to more children. With the pandemic, we lost the use of gyms and the schools are only providing limited amounts of sports for the varsity and older kids. The junior high and elementary kids are left out. They desperately need to get moving, have those relationships, those mentorships, and they need the tutoring too with this program.”

When asked why she does everything she does, Ms. Clemons responded, “it’s easy when you love them. I really have developed great relationships. It’s a blessing to be in a position to do it in the first place. But later on when the young ladies and the young men invite me to their weddings and graduations and to their childrens’ graduations, that’s the reward. It continues to build my strength and my hope and in those children as well.”

Johnitta Clemons will also join Studio 17 on KGET at 12:30 p.m.