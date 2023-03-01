For Women’s History Month KGET, Dignity Health, and Clinica Sierra Vista want to recognize Remarkable Women in our community. All month long we’ll be sharing the stories of our four finalists in this year’s search on 17 News at Sunrise, Wednesday mornings, and we’re starting off on a high note.

Regina Pryor has been making music with local junior high students in the Panama Buena Vista Union Shool district for nearly four decades. She retired in 2021, but she’s still involved; she recently emceed the district-wide Music Makers concert. Being a music teacher was her dream job, ever since she first held a baton. “In eighth grade I got to conduct the orchestra. I knew right then I was going to be a music teacher. I got up on the podium, I put my arms up and everyone put their instruments up. I go, ‘oh my gosh, this is so cool!'”

But her life hasn’t been only high notes. In fact it was in one of the lowest points in her life that she found another purpose. In 2007 her husband, a former Bakersfield Police Sgt., died after years of service and a long battle with PTSD. “He saw a lot of bad things. He got PTSD and we didn’t know what to do. With PTSD comes a lot of stuff and he ended up having a stroke and he passed away.” He left behind two children, his parents, and one devastated, yet determined wife. “When we were in the hospital my father-in-law and I, we were just trying to think of things, what could we do in his memory and so he came up with the Sergeant Tom Pryor PTSD fund.” Regina and her father-in-law John Pryor also went on to help found Rotary House Retreat which then became Public Safety Professionals Retreat, or ProSPeR. It’s an intensive, outpatient retreat for first responders with PTSD.

Pain and purpose bonded Regina and John together in this new endeavor, and John says he’s still amazed at his daughter-in-law’s heart and leadership in all she does. “Her value system is very strong. Family obviously is first, and she has four generations in this area she serves as caregiver for.” Regina may be retired now, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down. She’s president of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Bakersfield Sister City project. “It seems like every time she joins an organization she rises through its ranks,” says John. Regina has even combined her passions, leading student musicians on international trips.

When she’s not making music, you can find Regina at church, teaching sunday school and working with several organizations including Bakersfield community concerts, Kern County Music Educators, American String Teachers Association and California Music Educators Association… just to name a few. Hitting a remarkable note in every endeavor.