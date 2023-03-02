For Women’s History Month KGET, Dignity Health, and Clinica Sierra Vista want to recognize Remarkable Women in our community. All month long we’ll be sharing the stories of our four finalists in this year’s search on Wednesdays on 17 News at Sunrise. and Our second finalist paints a pretty picture of what it means to create a more beautiful community.

With each brush stroke Iva Fendrick creates beauty… not only on the canvas, but in her community. Art has always been a part of her life. Her mother was an artist; one of the founders of the Bakersfield art association in 1944. Iva followed in her footsteps. Her mother was the first president of the Bakersfield Art Association and Iva too has been president several times. She also serves on the Arts Council, and as a teacher helped mold future artists at Noth High for 25 years. “I think everybody has a creative need and it might be a variety of things. Hairdressers, they’re creating, people who are gardening and woodworking and doing photography. We all have that need and that’s why I love teaching children and adults.”

“She really believes that art is an essential human right, and to express ourselves gives value to that person and it helps as you develop that and share it with others, it enriches not only your life but that of your community and those around you,” says Kimberly Brown. Kimberly has see Iva’s work up close all her life; she’s her daughter. But you’ve likely seen Iva’s work too without even realizing it. She painted one of the trucks displayed around town as part of the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s 60th anniversary project, Drive By Art. In triple-digit temperatures she painted murals to beautify utility boxes at Panorama Park. “When I went to paint, we were assigned certain boxes. I thought it was one and it turned out being five. It’s just like the murals on the buildings, we want that rather than just the brick buildings. It’s important. Feeds the soul,” postulates the painter.

Kimberly says they call Iva the “question lady.” “She is sincerely interested in other people. You cannot be in a conversation for more than five minutes with Iva without her eliciting from you what you are passionate about and what are you doing with that passion?” Iva is still sharing her passion with others by teaching watercolor classes at the BAA’s art center in downtown Bakersfield. Painting a remarkable picture of a life devoted to the beauty of art.