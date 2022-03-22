For Women’s History Month KGET, Dignity Health, and Clinica Sierra Vista want to recognize remarkable women in our community. Every Tuesday in March on 17 News at Sunrise we will feature a new, remarkable woman making a difference in Kern County. 17’s Maddie Janssen introduces a woman who would rather fly under the radar… but those who know her say her quiet acts of kindness deserve recognition.

Elena LaRoque is the controller for Bakersfield Hyundai. But it’s what she does off the job that’s earning her recognition as a remarkable woman. Her face is a familiar sight at local fundraisers and events, whether it’s the CASA superhero run, a luncheon raising awareness and money for Links for Life, or an event benefiting her beloved Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. “It’s a passion. My mom, died from dementia. And so that’s why I was a board member of ADAKC. I’m excited to be part of the board again. And I like CASA because of the children. Gilbert and I never had children, it’s a really good organization, and I really believe in it,” says Elena.

But friend and nominator Angie Griffith says it doesn’t stop there. Elena’s generosity shows up in her small, every day actions, like buying socks for local addiciton recovery homes, diapers for a friend or colleague who just had a baby, and just generally giving more than she gets. Elena says the love she pours out on her community comes from within. “You have to believe in yourself and you have to love yourself. And it’s harder to do than to say. If you look at yourself in the mirror, ‘oh my gosh, look at this, look at that.’ That’s every day, everybody has something on their body or in their life that they want to change. You have to love yourself no matter what you look like no matter how people make you feel. Because as long as you love yourself, you’ll be able to grow and be happy. “

Join us next Tuesday on 17 News at Sunrise as we introduce our fourth remarkable woman. Then Monday April 4th, we’ll reveal our winner who will get $1,000 to the charity of her choice.