For Women’s History Month KGET, Dignity Health, and Clinica Sierra Vista want to recognize Remarkable Women in our community. We’re sharing the stories of the four finalists every Wednesday in March on 17 News at Sunrise. On March 29, we will announce the winner. Our fourth finalist is Debbie Ormonde, the founder and president of Be Finally Free.

In 2011 Debbie and her family had what many would call the American dream — a nice house and expensive toys, good paying jobs, loving kids. But Debbie knew something was missing. After volunteering for years as a mentor for girls in juvenile hall, she felt God calling her to leave all that she had worked for and start a full-time ministry. She left her high-paying job and risked it all, her 401k, her and her husband’s savings, and started Be Finally Free. It’s a ministry helping prisoners and those battling addiction find freedom from crime, poverty and drugs, through the love of Jesus Christ. Through different programs the organization has helped thousands by providing education and life skills and most of all, offering hope. “When I started using all my savings and my 401k for this ministry, because I took everything we had, I’m going, this is dumb, what are you thinking? But then when I see a life changed, I’m going, that’s what it’s worth!”

For the last five years Debbie has organized Light a Candle for a Loved One, to help those who’ve lost a family member or friend to drugs and to celebrate those beating addiction. She also helps run the Kids Christmas Extravaganza to make sure kids whose parents are incarcerated still feel special and loved during the holidays; and this year they’ll also hold a Mother’s Day event. She’s leading with love and forging ahead in faith, while making a remarkable impact on our community.