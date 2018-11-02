Man released from prison on wrongful conviction, files lawsuit against Kern County

The man who spent nearly three decades behind bars for a wrongful conviction is now suing Kern County.

The lawsuit accuses the state of coercing false testimony and the county of false imprisonment. The suit names several doctors investigators and officials in the suit including former DA Ed Jagels.

Earlier this year, 17 News first reported on the story of Vicente Benavides.

In 1991, Benavides was accused of sexually assaulting a 1 year old girl so badly she later died.

He was convicted in 1993 and was sentenced to death row, where he spent 24 years, but was released this year after several flaws were exposed in the case.

