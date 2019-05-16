Kern’s Death Row

Christopher Lightsey

64 years old

Admitted to Death Row in 1995

Christopher Lightsey is one of the more well-known condemned Kern inmates but not because of the crime for which he was convicted. It is the uncharged crime in which he is a suspect gained him the most notoriety.

Lightsey was convicted of the 1993 murder and robbery of a 76-year-old cancer patient, William Compton. After Compton missed a doctor’s appointment, police discovered him dead in his home. He’d been stabbed 42 times.

Compton was an avid firearm collector with a wide collection of rifles and handguns. His stolen guns led detectives to solving the case.

In 1995 Lightsey went through numerous defense attorneys and continually fought to represent himself in his criminal trial, which was prosecuted by Lisa Green, now Kern County District Attorney. Lightsey had frequent outbursts in the courtroom, causing a judge to order him to be gagged with duct tape during his sentencing.

Lightsey is also well known for being the only suspect named by Bakersfield Police in the 1990 abduction and murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez. Lightsey lived in the same apartment complex as Jessica when she went missing from her front yard.

His friends told police Lightsey was gone for several hours on the day the child disappeared, and returned to his apartment with a “fidgety demeanor.”

Lightsey is also a registered sex offender who served time for molesting young girls.

In 2008, detectives got a swab of Lightsey’s DNA to compare to DNA found on Jessica’s clothing. It didn’t match.

In an exclusive interview with 17 News in 2012, Lightsey denied any involvement in Jessica Martinez’s murder.

He said he didn’t kill William Compton either.