Kern County In Depth: California Supreme Court vacates Vicente Benavides sentence

In an extremely rare move, the state Supreme Court vacated the death sentence for a Delano man. In 1993, Vicente Benavides was convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder or Consuelo Verdugo of Delano. Years later, however, doctors who testified for the prosecution recanted their testimony.

17’s Jim Scott is joined by former Kern County prosecutor Robert Carbone, defense attorney David Torres and 17’s Olivia La Voice to examine the stunning case of Vicente Benavides and what could be next in the case.