Family of Vicente Benavides starts GoFundMe account to help him after prison release

It’s been less than a week since 68-year-old Vicente Benavides stepped out of San Quentin prison-after spending over two decades in prison. Now, Benavides’ family says he could use some help getting back on his feet.

Benavides was freed after the state Supreme Court overturned his 1993 death penalty conviction and Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green dropped all the charges against him.

It was only the second time ever this has happened in the state of California.

Benavides was convicted of the murder and sexual assault of his girlfriend’s 21- month-old daughter in Delano, but decades later, key witnesses recanted their testimony, completely changing the theory of the case and how the child actually died.

Benavides’ friends, family, and attorneys all say Benavides is doing great and is thrilled to be reunited with loved ones, but they note that Benavides has no savings, no insurance, or retirement making it very difficult for him to get back on his feet after 26 years behind bars.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for him. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the GoFundMe page.