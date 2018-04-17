Decision possible today in death penalty reversal case

District Attorney Lisa Green will decide whether they will retry a Kern County man who had his death penalty conviction overturned last month.

Vincente Figueroa Benavides, now 68, was convicted in 1993 of the 1991 murder of his girlfriend’s 21-month-old daughter. Doctors said then that the child was sexually assaulted so severely that it caused her internal injuries that led to her death.

Decades later, those same doctors said they got it wrong and that the child was not sexually assaulted.

Earlier this year, the California Supreme Court reversed the decision, after he had spent 26 years behind bars, citing “false evidence.”

Representatives say Green hopes to have a decision later today.