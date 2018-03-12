Convicted killer could walk free after two decades in prison

A Kern County man who has spent more than two decades on death row could be set free.

Vincente Figueroa Benavides, now 68, was convicted in 1993 of murdering his girlfriend’s 21-month-old daughter in a sexual assault so brutal that it caused fatal internal injuries.

Today, the California Supreme Court may be close to reversing the conviction and freeing him after 26 years in prison.

Sixteen years after Benavides was sent to death row, the same doctor who once said he was a rapist now says the original autopsy is wrong and the child was not sexually assaulted.

The prosecutor and defense agree the jury heard false evidence that led to Benavides being sentenced to death.

The state attorney general’s office— who acts as the prosecution during appeals— conceded. On Monday, the job of the state supreme court is to decide if Benavides should have been convicted.

17 News will bring you the details of the decision when it happens.