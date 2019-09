BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Houchin Community Blood Bank is sponsoring its annual "Fair Wristband Blood Drive" where donors will be entered to win one of 18 all-ride vouchers and a free admission pass to the Kern County Fair.

The blood drive takes place Monday through Wednesday at the donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Both centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.