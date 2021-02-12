Pop Kern: Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

This Valentine’s Day, let’s ditch the box of chocolates and flowers and do something unique. That’s why we’re checking out how to whip up a sweet and savory charcuterie board or if you want to make it easy on yourself, order a Date in a Box.

Avery Andrew is a local food blogger. She is helping us craft up our own charcuterie boards that can be the perfect gift for your sweet heart. We begin with the savory board. That includes a variety of cheeses, meats, nuts, crackers and fruit. Andrews says you don’t have to get fancy, as long as you include things you and your partner like, it will be a perfect gift. Now for the sweet board, this is similar to to-go fondue. We included strawberries, apples, and marshmellows.

You do not need to follow this exactly, this is just to help you get started and give you some ideas so you can personalize whatever kind of board you want to make. To check out tips and recipes from Avery, click here.

Now, if making something is too much work, Bako Box is offering a Valentine’s Date in a Box. The box includes a red and white bottle of wine, a charcuterie board, chocolate, a ‘lovers’ candle, a bath bomb, a special sign, a photography session, and a relaxation session at Happy Whole You. What’s great about this box is first, it’s already put together for you, but second, it supports all local businesses. Bako Box partnered up with Locale Farm to Table, San Rucci Winery, The Designer Image, Royal Seed, Bloom Well Essentials, Happy Whole You, Gwen Corona Photography, and MCXI Candles to create the perfect date all in a box. If you are interested in ordering or want to learn more about Bako Box, click here.