Pop Kern: The Lavender Garden

Nestled in the outskirts of Lost Hills sits The Lavender Garden, an absolute gem.

You don’t have to be a lavender lover to enjoy this place, but it’s a perk. Over seven-thousand lavender plants fill the farm, a variety of lavender plants. Some are used for essential oils, others for ice cream, but they all are fragrant and a beautiful sight.

The Lavender Garden is open on the weekends, but this weekend, something exciting is happening there, The Lavender Festival. You can expect vendors, live music from Jim Ranger, train rides, a petting zoo, tasty food, and of course, lots of lavender.

It’s happening June 12th and 13th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Lavender Gardens offers a quiet, relaxing trip from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The garden is located roughly 40 miles from northwest Bakersfield and sits off Highway 46 in Lost Hills. Entry to the garden is free year-round.

Take a trip here and take something home with you, you won’t be able to resist. The blueberry lavender ice cream is delicious!