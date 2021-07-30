Pop Kern: Taekwondo

During these summer games, you may have found yourself itching to try something new. Everything from synchronized diving to skateboarding to gymnastics may have caught your eye. But what about Taekwondo?

Taekwondo has a rich history dating back to the 1940s in Korea. The form of martial arts has changed over time but it still works to engage both the mind and body together.

Beyond Martial Arts offers classes for any age group. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday and range from beginner to advanced. Taekwondo challenges your body to constantly move, defend and think fast. This is a great workout to get you, or even your whole family motivated to get out.