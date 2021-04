With the weather warming up, you may be wanting to get outdoors and soak up the vitamin D. Murray Family Farms is back open and you can expect ripe strawberries this weekend. They’ll be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re also opening back up the slide, jumping pillow, animal garden and more. For prices, click here.

Don’t forget, they offer their famous Okie pies daily along with fruit pies and more. The store is open everyday, if you’re unable to make it this weekend.