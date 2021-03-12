Pop Kern: St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here! Maybe you’re feeling the luck of the Irish this year. 17’s Nicole Gitzke is showing us how to make green beer, a tradition in her family, and what The Guild House will be serving up on St. Patty’s Day.

The Guild House will be offering a St. Patrick’s Day special menu on Wednesday. Expect potato chowder, corned beef and cabbage, roasted potatoes, veggies and an Irish cream cheesecake. Their menu changes on a daily basis, so you may want to check ahead of time, click here.