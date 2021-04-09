Pop Kern: Second Saturday

Second Saturday is back this weekend and you can expect over three dozens businesses offering deals and lots of fun. It is a chance for residents to get downtown and support local businesses.

This week, 17’s Nicole Gitzke had the chance to check out some of the businesses for herself. Everything from a 90s themed photo shoot to half price mimosas, you can find something for everyone.

If you make it to The Beacon Studios, they’re offering a throwback photoshoot. You can choose between five back drops and there are lots of props to help you get in the 90s mindset. For $20, you’ll get three images and can include up to four people in one picture. They’ll open their doors at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. The Beacon Studios is located at 905 19th Street.

If you’re looking to relax this Saturday, Bottle Shock Wine and Brew is offering a BOGO mimosa deal. For $15 you can score two mimosas. They’ll also be serving up food from local vendors on their patio. Also, starting this Sunday, they will offer brunch. You are asked to make a reservation ahead of time. Brunch will be offered every other Sunday of the month.

Our last stop brought us to Willow Kate’s Good Goods. The boutique is new and you can find it in the Jastro House located at 1811 20th Street. This Second Saturday, they’ll have two $22 racks full of dresses and sweaters. If you looking for an outfit to wear out, this is the place!

Second Saturday Map

For a full list of deals and addresses, click here.