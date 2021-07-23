Pop Kern: Rock Climbing

Did you know there are some new sports added to the summer games? Sport climbing is one of them. It’s a sport involving all parts of your body, endurance, strength and that’s just the beginning.

17’s Nicole Gitzke and sports director, Taylor Schuab, decided to go head-to-head and try out the sport here locally.

If you’ve never been to Action Sports, there is a full climbing wall offering challenges to any age and skillset. The goal is to make it to the top an ascend down the wall, but you must navigate tricky holds, small gaps to place your feet, and of course, face your fears if you’re afraid of heights!

Action Sports is located at 9500 Brimhall Road.