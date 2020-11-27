Pop Kern: Revamping holiday leftovers

It’s the day after Thanksgiving and you are probably looking inside of your fridge at all you leftovers, thinking ‘what am I going to do with these?’ You could throw everything on a plate and reheat it, drying out the turkey, or you can spice it up with a few unique recipes.

Richard Yoshimura is the owner of The Kitchen and has three different recipes to help us revamp our drab holiday food.

Recipes-

Turkey Ramen: Ingredients- Sliced turkey, thin noodles (ramen noodles recommended), scallions, stock (made from turkey carcass), mushrooms, soy sauce, and mirin (or substitute with any cooking wine)

Directions- Cook two cups of turkey stock with two ounces of soy sauce, mirin, and mushrooms in a pot. While the broth is cooking, boil some noodles, ramen recommended, but any thin noodle works. Strain noodles once al dente and place in a bowl. Add some sliced turkey from your leftovers. Cut up scallions and place on top of noodles and turkey. Once broth is ready, pour over the noodles and enjoy!

Potato Croquette, or Thanksgiving Bites: Ingredients- mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey, flour, eggs and panko

Directions: Take your leftover mashed potatoes and place some on you hand. Add a little bit of turkey and cranberry sauce, top with more mashed potatoes. Form it into a circle shape. Next, roll it in some flour, dunk it in eggs, and coat it in panko. Place the bite on a hot pan with some butter. Cook until golden brown. Place the bite on a plate, drizzle cranberry sauce on top and garnish with a side salad.

Stuffing Hash: Ingredients- stuffing and eggs

Directions: Form leftover stuffing into a patty-like shape. Place it in a warm skillet and cook until golden brown. While the patty is cooking, fry and egg. Once done, place the patty on a plate and add the egg on top.

Don’t be afraid to substitute or put your own spin on any of these recipes, they are here to spark some ideas and show you that there are other meals you can whip up with the leftovers.